Delhi Jal Board Probe Finds Safety Lapses In Janakpuri Pit Death; Rider Was Going Against Traffic

Internal DJB report highlights inadequate barricading and unattended site in west Delhi motorcyclist fatality

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Delhi Jal Board, DJB probe, Janakpuri pit death, motorcyclist falls into pit
It was directed to inspect the accident site and review safety arrangements, barricading, signage, and traffic management and submit its report by the same evening. Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • DJB enquiry uncovers inadequate barricading and unattended site in Janakpuri construction pit incident.

  • 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani died after riding against traffic flow into restricted area.

  • Committee recommends show-cause notices to contractors and stricter safety monitoring across DJB sites.

An internal enquiry by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has uncovered safety and supervisory lapses at a construction site in west Delhi's Janakpuri, where a 25-year-old motorcyclist died after falling into a pit, with the report also noting that the victim was riding against the designated traffic flow.

According to PTI, the biker, Kamal Dhyani, apparently took a shortcut towards his residence when the incident occurred early Friday.

PTI reported that a day earlier, on the directions of Water Minister Parvesh Verma, the DJB had constituted a high-level two-member committee to probe the incident. It was directed to inspect the accident site and review safety arrangements, barricading, signage, and traffic management and submit its report by the same evening.

"The barricading at the work site was found to be inadequate and improperly maintained by the agency/contractor. Iron barricades are mandatory along the entire perimeter of the site to ensure comprehensive protection and clear demarcation of the work zone," the report said.

The enquiry revealed that the project site was left unattended at the time of the incident, reflecting a serious lapse in mandatory safety arrangements, officials said.

It was also observed that the road was found closed from both sides and traffic had been diverted to another road, according to findings.

"This failure highlights a clear deficiency in the discharge of official duties/responsibilities by the construction agency and supervising officers of the concerned Engineering Project Division," the report said further.

According to PTI, local enquiry revealed that the deceased entered a restricted and closed narrow portion of the barricaded roadway, which had been cordoned off for project-related work.

"It has further been observed that the individual was moving against the designated traffic flow, apparently in an attempt to take a shortcut towards his residence," the DJB's report states.

Fixing responsibility, the committee recommended strict corrective and disciplinary action.

"It is recommended that written show-cause notices be issued without delay to all contractors engaged at the project site. Upon receipt and examination of their replies, strict instructions shall be communicated to the concerned agencies to ensure corrective measures are implemented," the enquiry findings said further.

To prevent recurrence of such incidents, the committee has further recommended strict enforcement of barricading and pit protection norms across all work sites, ensuring full compliance with prescribed standards.

"Mandatory daily monitoring reports are to be submitted by site engineers, documenting safety arrangements and corrective actions taken," the report added further.

The enquiry further revealed prima facie "dereliction of duty" on the part of DJB officers, Ramesh Kumar Gupta, superintendent engineer, Azad Singh Grewal, executive engineer, Vandana, assistant engineer (civil) and Alok Kumar, JE (civil), who is working on a contractual basis.

The victim's family has alleged negligence on the part of the DJB and also raised suspicion of foul play in the biker's death.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

