Delhi Traffic Curbs During AI Summit Raise Concerns for CBSE Board Exam Students

Over 10,000 police personnel and 5,000 traffic staff have been deployed across Delhi, especially around Bharat Mandapam, for the five-day AI Impact Summit from February 16–20.
Strict security measures, QR-based access, route diversions and traffic restrictions will be enforced, particularly in New Delhi areas including Mathura Road, Janpath and Shanti Path.
With CBSE board exams starting February 17, special arrangements have been made to assist students, while essential services will receive uninterrupted passage.
As the five-day AI Impact Summit kicks off today, the Indian capital is preparing for a heightened security presence and tight traffic restrictions. The Delhi Police have made elaborate preparations to handle the movement of VIPs with minimal disruption to regular commuters and students taking board exams.
To provide strong security, more than 10,000 police officers, including district units, specialised teams, traffic officers, and reserve forces, have been stationed in and around Bharat Mandapam, the site of the summit, as well as other strategic areas in the nation's capital, according to the statement.
It is anticipated that participants from more than 30 nations, including ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives, and members of international organisations, will attend the event, which is set for February 16–20.
According to police, a specific coordination cell has been established to manage intelligence sharing, traffic control, route planning, and real-time response during the summit period. Access to the location will continue to be tightly controlled by QR code-based accreditation.
According to officials, traffic management will continue to be a top priority, with about 5,000 traffic officers assigned to control traffic flow and oversee detours. Several ambulances will also continue to be positioned along VVIP routes in case of emergencies.
Authorities have also issued a detailed traffic advisory as the summit coincides with the commencement of the CBSE board examinations from February 17.
Police personnel across districts have been sensitised to assist students travelling to examination centres, while special traffic arrangements have been made for schools located along VIP movement routes, they said.
Many important roadways in the New Delhi district and surrounding areas, such as the sections surrounding Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road, and Shanti Path, are likely to continue to have restricted or regulated traffic circulation.
Alternate routes and corridors have been designated to aid general traffic, but travel on Bhairon Marg and portions of Mathura Road may be temporarily restricted during summit-related route moves.
Metro services will continue to operate normally, though buses and taxis may face diversions during VIP movement.
Police have urged commuters to plan travel, keep buffer time during peak hours and follow updates issued through official advisories and social media channels.
Essential services, including emergency medical vehicles, will be given uninterrupted passage across the city, they added.