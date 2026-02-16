Delhi Traffic Curbs During AI Summit Raise Concerns for CBSE Board Exam Students

As the five-day AI Impact Summit kicks off today, the Indian capital is preparing for a heightened security presence and tight traffic restrictions. The Delhi Police have made elaborate preparations to handle the movement of VIPs with minimal disruption to regular commuters and students taking board exams.



To provide strong security, more than 10,000 police officers, including district units, specialised teams, traffic officers, and reserve forces, have been stationed in and around Bharat Mandapam, the site of the summit, as well as other strategic areas in the nation's capital, according to the statement.