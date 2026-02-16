Delhi Traffic Curbs During AI Summit Raise Concerns for CBSE Board Exam Students

10,000+ Police Deployed, Traffic Curbs in Place Amid CBSE Exams

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Traffic Curbs
Delhi Traffic Curbs Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 10,000 police personnel and 5,000 traffic staff have been deployed across Delhi, especially around Bharat Mandapam, for the five-day AI Impact Summit from February 16–20.

  • Strict security measures, QR-based access, route diversions and traffic restrictions will be enforced, particularly in New Delhi areas including Mathura Road, Janpath and Shanti Path.

  • With CBSE board exams starting February 17, special arrangements have been made to assist students, while essential services will receive uninterrupted passage.

As the five-day AI Impact Summit kicks off today, the Indian capital is preparing for a heightened security presence and tight traffic restrictions. The Delhi Police have made elaborate preparations to handle the movement of VIPs with minimal disruption to regular commuters and students taking board exams.

To provide strong security, more than 10,000 police officers, including district units, specialised teams, traffic officers, and reserve forces, have been stationed in and around Bharat Mandapam, the site of the summit, as well as other strategic areas in the nation's capital, according to the statement.

The summit is expected to contribute to global discussions on various aspects of AI, including innovation, collaboration, and responsible use. - Manish Swarup; AP
PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

BY Outlook News Desk

It is anticipated that participants from more than 30 nations, including ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives, and members of international organisations, will attend the event, which is set for February 16–20.

According to police, a specific coordination cell has been established to manage intelligence sharing, traffic control, route planning, and real-time response during the summit period. Access to the location will continue to be tightly controlled by QR code-based accreditation.

According to officials, traffic management will continue to be a top priority, with about 5,000 traffic officers assigned to control traffic flow and oversee detours. Several ambulances will also continue to be positioned along VVIP routes in case of emergencies.

Authorities have also issued a detailed traffic advisory as the summit coincides with the commencement of the CBSE board examinations from February 17.

Police personnel across districts have been sensitised to assist students travelling to examination centres, while special traffic arrangements have been made for schools located along VIP movement routes, they said.

Many important roadways in the New Delhi district and surrounding areas, such as the sections surrounding Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road, and Shanti Path, are likely to continue to have restricted or regulated traffic circulation.

David Lammy - X
UK Champions AI For Global Growth At New Delhi Summit

BY Outlook News Desk

Alternate routes and corridors have been designated to aid general traffic, but travel on Bhairon Marg and portions of Mathura Road may be temporarily restricted during summit-related route moves.

Metro services will continue to operate normally, though buses and taxis may face diversions during VIP movement.

Police have urged commuters to plan travel, keep buffer time during peak hours and follow updates issued through official advisories and social media channels.

Essential services, including emergency medical vehicles, will be given uninterrupted passage across the city, they added.

Published At:
