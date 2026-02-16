UK Champions AI For Global Growth At New Delhi Summit

Deputy PM David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan Lead Delegation to Highlight AI's Role in Jobs, Services and Innovation

Outlook News Desk
David Lammy Photo: X
  • UK delegation focuses on AI's potential to drive growth, create jobs and improve public services worldwide at New Delhi summit.

  • India and UK seen as natural tech partners with major investments in AI research and business expansion.

  • New AI4D initiatives announced, including African Language Hub and support for responsible AI in Asia and Africa.

The UK delegation to the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, starting on Monday, plans to promote artificial intelligence as a tool for boosting economic growth, creating jobs and enhancing public services worldwide, the British government has stated.

Led by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan, the delegation aims to demonstrate how AI can enhance daily life globally and position it as a driver of renewal, helping doctors with quicker diagnoses, teachers with tailored education, councils with rapid service delivery and businesses with new employment opportunities.

"This summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all," said Lammy, in a pre-summit statement.

According to PTI, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) described India and Britain as "natural tech partners", noting that software firms such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have expanded their operations in the UK.

"AI is the defining technology of our generation, and we're determined to make sure it delivers for everyone," said Narayan, the first Indian-origin MP from Wales.

"It can cut waiting times, transform public services, create new jobs and give hard-working communities a fresh start – and that's exactly the message we're taking to the summit. It is central to our plans for delivering national renewal, but its benefits can't and shouldn't be reserved by the few," he said.

The AI minister added that the UK is "leading from the front, pushing a global vision for AI that helps people everywhere to learn more, earn more, and shape the future on their terms".

"We are totally aligned in making sure that the people of Britain and the people of India get to not just look at AI being built by others but build AI and benefit from AI directly," he said.

PTI reported that Narayan will visit Bengaluru after Delhi to examine collaborative efforts between India and the UK in advanced technology.

Both nations are committing tens of millions to research in areas including improved batteries, next-generation telecoms for rural areas and genomic medicine for rare diseases, the DSIT stated.

Reported PTI, India serves as a key market for British companies, with UK firms earning over 47.5 billion pounds from operations there.

At the summit this week, the UK intends to reveal new backing for an African Language Hub, allowing AI to function in 40 African languages to increase inclusivity and access for millions.

This forms one of three new projects under the more than 100 million pounds AI for Development (AI4D) programme, designed to help developing countries gain from AI advancements.

The Asian AI4D Observatory will focus on promoting responsible AI innovation and governance in South and Southeast Asia, while the AI4D Compute Hub at the University of Cape Town will provide African developers with computing resources to develop ideas.

The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi marks the first international AI event of its type in the Global South, centred on India's cooperation principles of people, planet and progress.

(With inputs from PTI)

