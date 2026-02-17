AI India Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

In this image received on Feb. 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India AI Impact Expo, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal also seen. (PMO via PTI Photo) Photo: Source: PTI

In this image received on Feb. 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India AI Impact Expo, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal also seen. (PMO via PTI Photo) Photo: Source: PTI