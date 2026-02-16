India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

India has the highest AI skill penetration in the world and follows a policy of avoiding over-regulation to support innovation.
The government ensures affordable GPU access to benefit young startups and future talent with strong design capabilities.
Focus remains on scalable, impactful AI models for specific sectors, regions or communities rather than competing with large global models.
India has the highest level of artificial intelligence skill penetration and has adopted a policy approach of avoiding over-regulation to ensure innovation thrives, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday at the AI Impact Summit.
According to PTI, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology was addressing a session at the event when he described the present government as agile and open to all ideas.
PTI reported that it finetunes its policies and programmes as per the need of the hour.
"We have maximum AI skill penetration, we have gone ahead with the policy of ensuring not to over-regulate so that innovation thrives," Prasada said, adding, "We are ensuring that GPU access has been available as far as possible at the cheapest cost".
The availability of GPUs at affordable prices will help young startups and the future generations, who have the best minds and design capabilities.
He added that India is not looking at competing with the big models, "we are looking at scalable models which have impact within our country".
The country is looking at AI models that have impact on a particular sector or region or a particular community and "that's where India's focus lies," the minister said.
The focus is on making technology available to all and India wants to democratise technologies, he said.
"But it's not only about access to technology, now we have to go deeper and beyond access and make sure we have scalable solutions in every aspect... We are rightly positioned for that," he said, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)