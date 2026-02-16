India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

Union Minister Jitin Prasada highlights India’s highest AI skill penetration, policy of minimal regulation, affordable GPU access and focus on impactful, scalable AI models for sectors, regions and communities at the AI Impact Summit

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
India AI skill penetration highest AI skill penetration India 2026
Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and lndustry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada interacting with youth during flag-off of the India AI National AI Literacy Program, Yuva AI for All Showcase - Kaushal Rath Bus at Kartavya Path near India Gate, New Delhi, India. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India has the highest AI skill penetration in the world and follows a policy of avoiding over-regulation to support innovation.

  • The government ensures affordable GPU access to benefit young startups and future talent with strong design capabilities.

  • Focus remains on scalable, impactful AI models for specific sectors, regions or communities rather than competing with large global models.

India has the highest level of artificial intelligence skill penetration and has adopted a policy approach of avoiding over-regulation to ensure innovation thrives, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday at the AI Impact Summit.

According to PTI, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology was addressing a session at the event when he described the present government as agile and open to all ideas.

PTI reported that it finetunes its policies and programmes as per the need of the hour.

India has trajectory, speed, and scale to offer to the world in the AI space, he added.

"We have maximum AI skill penetration, we have gone ahead with the policy of ensuring not to over-regulate so that innovation thrives," Prasada said, adding, "We are ensuring that GPU access has been available as far as possible at the cheapest cost".

The availability of GPUs at affordable prices will help young startups and the future generations, who have the best minds and design capabilities.

He added that India is not looking at competing with the big models, "we are looking at scalable models which have impact within our country".

The country is looking at AI models that have impact on a particular sector or region or a particular community and "that's where India's focus lies," the minister said.

The focus is on making technology available to all and India wants to democratise technologies, he said.

"But it's not only about access to technology, now we have to go deeper and beyond access and make sure we have scalable solutions in every aspect... We are rightly positioned for that," he said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
