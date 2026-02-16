AI Must Create Mass Jobs In India, Says Chief Economic Adviser

Booth-level officer Ali Saheb seriously injured with head stitches after alleged stick attack in Kaliganj, Nadia.
Assault reportedly occurred when BLO asked family to attend special hearing over age discrepancy in voter documents.
Accused Ayatullah Sheikh denies charge, files counter-complaint alleging BLO misbehaviour and harassment.
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has said that artificial intelligence cannot be adopted passively and must be deliberately aligned with creating jobs on a mass scale.
On Monday, in a virtual address to the AI Impact Summit 2026, he urged countries to act decisively by strengthening the foundations of education, developing high-quality skills, expanding labour-intensive service sectors and removing regulatory bottlenecks.
According to PTI, he called for a collaborative approach to AI adoption, describing it as a “Team India” effort that brings together the private sector, academics and policymakers.
“The window is open still, but it is not indefinite. We must act and act now,” he said, adding that there is a need for urgency to adopt AI.
PTI reported that for India the issue is not a debate about the future of work but a decision about the future of growth and social stability.
“With foresight, institutional discipline, and relentless execution, India can become the first large society to demonstrate true human abundance,” Nageswaran said.
He pointed out that while millions of jobs are created annually, a significant skills gap persists and only a small proportion of the workforce has received formal skill training.
To address this vulnerability, he called for a decisive shift in policy focus. As reported by PTI, this will not happen by drift. “This will not happen by drift. It will require urgency, it will require political will, it will require state capacity and a commitment to technology adoption with mass employability,” Nageswaran added.
