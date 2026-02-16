AI Must Create Mass Jobs In India, Says Chief Economic Adviser

V Anantha Nageswaran calls for urgent ‘Team India’ push on education, skills and regulation at AI Impact Summit 2026

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
V Anantha Nageswaran Photo: X; Representative image
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has said that artificial intelligence cannot be adopted passively and must be deliberately aligned with creating jobs on a mass scale.

On Monday, in a virtual address to the AI Impact Summit 2026, he urged countries to act decisively by strengthening the foundations of education, developing high-quality skills, expanding labour-intensive service sectors and removing regulatory bottlenecks.

According to PTI, he called for a collaborative approach to AI adoption, describing it as a “Team India” effort that brings together the private sector, academics and policymakers.

“The window is open still, but it is not indefinite. We must act and act now,” he said, adding that there is a need for urgency to adopt AI.

PTI reported that for India the issue is not a debate about the future of work but a decision about the future of growth and social stability.

“For India, it is not a debate about the future of work, it is a decision about the future of growth and social stability,” Nageswaran said.

“With foresight, institutional discipline, and relentless execution, India can become the first large society to demonstrate true human abundance,” Nageswaran said.

He pointed out that while millions of jobs are created annually, a significant skills gap persists and only a small proportion of the workforce has received formal skill training.

“This gap is not just statistics, it's a structural vulnerability,” Nageswaran said.

To address this vulnerability, he called for a decisive shift in policy focus. As reported by PTI, this will not happen by drift. “This will not happen by drift. It will require urgency, it will require political will, it will require state capacity and a commitment to technology adoption with mass employability,” Nageswaran added.

(With inputs from PTI)

