India must pursue a coordinated, multi-stakeholder approach to succeed in the AI revolution, involving the private sector, policymakers, and academic institutions, said V. Anantha Nageswaran, speaking on Monday at the India AI Impact Summit.
AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Will Determine India's Future of Growth, Social Stability, CEA Nageswaran
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, V. Anantha Nageswaran called for a coordinated push across industry, government and academia, warning that India can no longer afford incremental progress in the AI race.
