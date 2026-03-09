Cruzeiro Vs Atletico Mineiro: 23 Players Sent Off As Mass Brawl Erupts In Campeonato Mineiro Final

Summary of this article
Cruzeiro defeat Atletico Mineiro 1-0 to win the Campeonato Mineiro final
Mass stoppage-time brawl involving players and staff leads to 23 red cards after authorities intervene
Hulk among those dismissed as sanctions are later applied retrospectively by officials
Brazilian football witnessed a shameful incident as a mass brawl broke out in the closing stages of the Campeonato Mineiro 2026 final between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro at the Mineirao on Sunday. 23 players were shown red cards, and the military police needed to intervene to restore order on the pitch.
The violence erupted during stoppage time with players, substitutes, and coaching staff from both teams joining the altercation. Despite the chaotic scenes, Cruzeiro secured a 1-0 victory to win the Minas Gerais state championship.
Brawl Triggered By Everson Tackle
The confrontation began when Cruzeiro midfielder Christian made a late challenge on Atletico goalkeeper Everson. The latter reacted angrily, rugby-tackling Christian to the ground before appearing to drive both knees into his head.
This immediately sparked retaliation from players on both sides, escalating into a full-scale melee across the pitch, with players punching and kicking each other. Video circulating on social media showed the fight continuing for more than a minute before authorities were forced to intervene.
Hulk Among 23 Players Sent Off
Former Brazil international forward Hulk, who now plays for Atletico Mineiro, was among those sent off by the referee during the chaos. Footage showed Hulk punching an opponent in the back of the head before being kicked in the chest during the confrontation. Former Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi was also among those shown a red card.
“It’s regrettable,” Hulk said after the match. “We cannot set that example because it ends up having repercussions all around the world. We have a responsibility to safeguard our image and the image of the institution.”
In total, Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro had 12 and 11 players sent off, respectively. Interestingly, the red cards were not shown by referee Matheus Delgado Candancan during the game, but added retrospectively by the authorities.