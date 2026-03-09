Cruzeiro Vs Atletico Mineiro: 23 Players Sent Off As Mass Brawl Erupts In Campeonato Mineiro Final

A mass brawl involving players, substitutes, and staff during the Campeonato Mineiro final saw 23 red cards issued after Cruzeiro’s 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro, forcing military police to intervene

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Cruzeiro vs Atletico Mineiro Campeonato Mineiro 2026 final mass fight players sent off
Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro players fight during their Campeonato Mineiro match on March 8, 2026. | Photo: Screenshot/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cruzeiro defeat Atletico Mineiro 1-0 to win the Campeonato Mineiro final

  • Mass stoppage-time brawl involving players and staff leads to 23 red cards after authorities intervene

  • Hulk among those dismissed as sanctions are later applied retrospectively by officials

Brazilian football witnessed a shameful incident as a mass brawl broke out in the closing stages of the Campeonato Mineiro 2026 final between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro at the Mineirao on Sunday. 23 players were shown red cards, and the military police needed to intervene to restore order on the pitch.

The violence erupted during stoppage time with players, substitutes, and coaching staff from both teams joining the altercation. Despite the chaotic scenes, Cruzeiro secured a 1-0 victory to win the Minas Gerais state championship.

Brawl Triggered By Everson Tackle

The confrontation began when Cruzeiro midfielder Christian made a late challenge on Atletico goalkeeper Everson. The latter reacted angrily, rugby-tackling Christian to the ground before appearing to drive both knees into his head.

This immediately sparked retaliation from players on both sides, escalating into a full-scale melee across the pitch, with players punching and kicking each other. Video circulating on social media showed the fight continuing for more than a minute before authorities were forced to intervene.

Hulk Among 23 Players Sent Off

Former Brazil international forward Hulk, who now plays for Atletico Mineiro, was among those sent off by the referee during the chaos. Footage showed Hulk punching an opponent in the back of the head before being kicked in the chest during the confrontation. Former Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi was also among those shown a red card.

Related Content
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Series Award?
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav lifts the tournament trophy with teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award?
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Sanju Samson Shortlisted For ICC T20 World Cup Player Of The Tournament Award - Check Other Nominees
Coach Filipe Luis of Brazil's Flamengo reacts during the Recopa Sudamericana second leg final soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
Filipe Luis Sacked By Flamengo After 8-0 Win To Reach Campeonato Carioca Final
Related Content

“It’s regrettable,” Hulk said after the match. “We cannot set that example because it ends up having repercussions all around the world. We have a responsibility to safeguard our image and the image of the institution.”

In total, Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro had 12 and 11 players sent off, respectively. Interestingly, the red cards were not shown by referee Matheus Delgado Candancan during the game, but added retrospectively by the authorities.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Retain T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points From Men In Blue's Title Conquest At Ahmedabad

  2. What Next For India's World Beaters? 'SKY' Sees No Limit To Ambition

  3. India's T20 World Cup 2026 Review: Revisiting Key Moments, From Group Stage To Historic Triumph

  4. T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Shares Heartbreaking News Of Cousin's Passing Before Final; Dedicates Fifty to Her Memory

  5. India's T20 World Cup Conquest In Numbers: Men In Blue Shatter Series Of Records After Landslide Win - Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar’s Exit, Bihar’s Women Anxious About Future Of Welfare Schemes

  3. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  4. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  5. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  2. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  4. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled