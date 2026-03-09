India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Series Award?

Summary of this article
India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
They defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the title
India scripted a new chapter in cricket history on March 8, 2026, by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium to become the first-ever team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. In front of a record-breaking home crowd in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue posted a massive 255/5, the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final. This victory not only secured India’s third T20 World Cup trophy, but also marked the first time a host nation has lifted the trophy on home soil.
Sanju Samson emerged as the ultimate protagonist of this campaign, delivering a masterclass in technique and temperament that earned him the designation of the premier batter of the side. Entering the final on the back of consecutive match-winning scores, Samson dismantled the New Zealand attack with a breathtaking 89 off 46 balls, featuring 5 fours and 8 towering sixes.
By reaching this score, he surpassed the previous records held by Marlon Samuels and Kane Williamson to register the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final. His ability to blend classical timing with brutal power ensured India maintained a run rate well above 12 per over, effectively batting the opposition out of the game before the second innings even began.
What makes Samson’s 2026 run truly historic is the sheer volume of records he shattered in just five matches. He finished the tournament with 321 runs, surpassing Virat Kohli’s long-standing 2014 record for the most runs by an Indian in a single edition. Furthermore, his eight sixes in the final took his tournament total to 24 maximums, the most ever recorded by any player in a single T20 World Cup.
By scoring fifties in both the semi-final and the final, he joined an elite club featuring only Shahid Afridi and Virat Kohli, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest big-match performers in the history of the format.
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Series Award?
Sanju Samson won the player of the series award due to his consistent contributions in the last three must-win matches of Team India. He scored half-centuries in the last match of Super 8, semi-final and the final.