India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Jasprit Bumrah A ‘National Treasure’, Says Suryakumar Yadav

India captain Suryakumar Yadav labelled Jasprit Bumrah a “national treasure” and a “once in a generation” bowler after the pacer’s four-wicket spell powered the Men in Blue to their third ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.
India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Batting first and posting a mammoth total of 255/5, Bumrah led the bowling attack with figures of 4/15 to bowl New Zealand out for just 159 in 19 overs. The pacer was named the Player of the Match in the final.
“Bumrah knows exactly what needs to be done and how to do it under pressure. He’s the best in the business, and having him in the team gives everyone confidence,” Suryakumar Yadav said after the match. “Players like Sanju (Samson), Abhishek (Sharma), and Varun (Chakaravarthy) have the talent to win matches, but Jasprit’s experience, guidance, and calmness on the field elevate the entire team.
“He’s not just a bowler; he’s a once-in-a-generation player and a true national treasure,” the Indian skipper added.
Suryakumar also touched upon Bumrah’s overall impact on the team and the respect he commands among the other players. He mentioned that Sanju Samson wanted to dedicate his Player of the Match award to Bumrah during the semi-final win over England. In that match, Bumrah bowled two economical spells in the 16th and 18th overs to turn the match in India’s favour.
“It’s not just about individual brilliance. It’s about how everyone supports each other, how the senior players guide the youngsters, and how we carry forward the winning habits from previous tournaments,” Suryakumar continued. “Bumrah has been central to that ethos.”
Bumrah finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in eight games, while India became the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title and the first to win the tournament on home soil.