India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award?

India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check who won the player of the match award in the IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav lifts the tournament trophy with teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • They defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the title

  • Check who won the player of the match award below

India scripted a new chapter in cricket history on March 8, 2026, by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium to become the first-ever team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. In front of a record-breaking home crowd in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue posted a massive 255/5, the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final. This victory not only secured India’s third T20 World Cup trophy, but also marked the first time a host nation has lifted the trophy on home soil.

Jasprit Bumrah was the undisputed architect of the second innings, delivering a masterclass in pace and deception that earned him the Player of the Match award. After India’s batters set a mountain of 256 to climb, Bumrah effectively ended the contest in his very first over by removing the dangerous Rachin Ravindra with a signature slower ball.

He returned in the later stages to dismantle any remaining resistance, cleaning up James Neesham, Matt Henry, and Mitchell Santner in quick succession. Finishing with exceptional figures of 4/15, Bumrah became the first pacer in history to take a four-wicket haul in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

India's players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Beyond the final, Bumrah's role throughout the 2026 campaign was characterized by his relentless efficiency and leadership of the bowling unit. He finished the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps, maintaining a remarkable economy rate of just 6.21 across nine matches.

His ability to bowl incredibly good spells under immense pressure under terrific batting conditions were awe-inspiring. Notably his 18th-over yorker clinic against England in the semi-final, provided the defensive backbone that allowed India's aggressive batting lineup to play without fear. By the end of the tournament, Bumrah had officially surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the most successful pacer in T20 World Cup history with 40 total wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah won the player of the match award due to his spell of 4/15 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand

