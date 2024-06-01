  1. HOME
Name: Rachin Ravindra

Date of Birth: November 18, 1999, Wellington, New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra, is an international cricketer representing the New Zealand national team. He made his international debut for New Zealand in September 2021. In December 2023, he was signed by the Chennai Super Kings in the player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

He was part of New Zealand's squads for the 2016 and the 2018 under-19 World Cups. Following the conclusion of the 2018 edition, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named him as one of the rising stars of the competition. In June 2018, he was awarded a contract with Wellington for the 2018–19 season.

He made his List A debut for New Zealand A against Pakistan A in October 2018. He made his first-class debut for New Zealand A against the same side later in the month. In November 2019, batting for Wellington against Auckland in the 2019–20 Ford Trophy, he scored his first century in List A cricket. In March 2020, in round six of the 2019–20 Plunket Shield season, he scored his maiden century in first-class cricket.

In June 2020, Rachin Ravindra was offered a contract by Wellington ahead of the 2020–21 domestic cricket season. In November, he was named in the New Zealand A cricket team for practice matches against the touring West Indies team. In the first practice match, he scored a century, with 112 runs.

In April 2021, Rachin Ravindra was named in New Zealand's Test squad for their series against England and the final of the 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. In August, he was named in New Zealand's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their tour of Bangladesh and in the One Day International (ODI) squad for their tour of Pakistan. He made his T20I debut on September 1 of that year, against Bangladesh.

In November 2021, he was named in New Zealand's Test squad for their series against India. He made his Test debut on November 25, 2021, for New Zealand against India.

In June 2022, he was signed by Durham County Cricket Club to play in the County Championship in England. Later that month, on his debut for Durham, he scored a century against Worcestershire and went on to convert that into his maiden double-century, scoring 217 runs.

He made his ODI debut for New Zealand against Sri Lanka in 2023.

The year 2023 proved to be a breakthrough season for him. He amassed 3 centuries and 578 runs at the 2023 World Cup, ending the year with 820 ODI runs at an average of 41, with a strike rate of 108.03.

He won the 2023 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

In February 2024, during the first Test of South Africa's tour of New Zealand, batting at No. 4, he scored 240, his maiden Test century. It is the highest maiden Test century by a New Zealand batter.

Rachin Ravindra was named in New Zealand's squad for the 2023 World Cup. He was not initially in contention for the final squad but found his way into the 15-man squad, replacing the injured Michael Bracewell. Rachin Ravindra was predominantly used by the New Zealand team as a spin bowling all-rounder who could bat lower down the order. However, fitness concerns for New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson led to a change in approach within the team management, which opted to promote Rachin to bat at the number three position in New Zealand's opening match against England.

On October 28, 2023, during a group stage match against Australia, he scored his second century and gave New Zealand  hope in a high-scoring run chase of 389 at Dharamsala, which New Zealand lost by 5 runs. This match became the World Cup match with the highest aggregate involving the combination of both teams' totals, aggregating a whopping 771 runs.

Rachin Ravindra became only the second batter in World Cup history after Sachin Tendulkar to have scored 2 centuries in World Cups at the age of 23.

On November 4, 2023, he also broke Tendulkar's record for the most World Cup centuries before the age of 24 years when he completed his century against Pakistan. He also became the first batter in World Cup history to score three centuries on World Cup debut. He became the first New Zealander batter to score three World Cup centuries and set the record for the most World Cup centuries scored by a player for New Zealand in World Cup history.

On November 9, 2023, during a group stage match against Sri Lanka, he broke Jonny Bairstow's record for having scored the most number of runs by a player in his debut World Cup with 550 runs. He also surpassed Tendulkar's record for having scored the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup before turning 25, with a tally of 550 runs in 9 matches.

Rachin Ravindra was honoured with the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award in 2023.

On March 22, 2024,  Ravindra made his Indian Premier League debut as a player of the Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

