SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Host Beat Kiwis By 63 Runs - In Pics

The first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand has been fiercely contested, with the home side clinching a victory on the final day of the match. The tourists ended the day at 207-8, still 68 runs short of their 275-run target but with the pitch offering significant assistance to the spinners, Sri Lanka looks set to wrap up the game. Rachin Ravindra (91) was the hope on the final day of the Test but the southpaw fell early on and the last wicket did not offer any hope as the BlackCaps lost by 63 runs.