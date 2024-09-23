Cricket

SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Host Beat Kiwis By 63 Runs - In Pics

The first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand has been fiercely contested, with the home side clinching a victory on the final day of the match. The tourists ended the day at 207-8, still 68 runs short of their 275-run target but with the pitch offering significant assistance to the spinners, Sri Lanka looks set to wrap up the game. Rachin Ravindra (91) was the hope on the final day of the Test but the southpaw fell early on and the last wicket did not offer any hope as the BlackCaps lost by 63 runs.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya displays the ball to celebrate his five-wicket haul in the second innings after Sri Lanka won the first cricket test match against New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

2/10
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand's Ajaz Patel walks in front of Sri Lanka's players as they leave the field after Sri Lanka won the match | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, holding his bat, walks in front of Sri Lanka's players as they leave the field after Sri Lanka won the first cricket test match against New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

3/10
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand's William O'Rourke, right, is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's William O'Rourke, right, is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya resulting in Sri Lanka's win in the first cricket test match against New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

4/10
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on the fifth and final day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

5/10
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Tim Southee | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis, center, not wearing a cap and facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Tim Southee on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

6/10
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya and teammate Dimuth Karunaratne celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, right, and teammate Dimuth Karunaratne celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

7/10
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates after taking the catch of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, second left, celebrates after taking the catch of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, second right, on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

8/10
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand's Tom Blundell bats | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Tom Blundell bats on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

9/10
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

10/10
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.

