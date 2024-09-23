Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya displays the ball to celebrate his five-wicket haul in the second innings after Sri Lanka won the first cricket test match against New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, holding his bat, walks in front of Sri Lanka's players as they leave the field after Sri Lanka won the first cricket test match against New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's William O'Rourke, right, is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya resulting in Sri Lanka's win in the first cricket test match against New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on the fifth and final day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis, center, not wearing a cap and facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Tim Southee on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, right, and teammate Dimuth Karunaratne celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, second left, celebrates after taking the catch of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, second right, on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Tom Blundell bats on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka.