Pakistan Security Forces Kill 47 Militants In Balochistan Near Afghan Border Amid Surge In Attacks

Operations in Sambaza and surrounding areas come after a series of deadly 2025 assaults, including a train hijacking, school bus bombing and coordinated insurgent strikes across the province.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Security Forces Kill 47 Militants In Balochistan Near Afghan Border Amid Surge In Attacks
Pakistan Security Forces Personnel File Photo; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two military raids in Balochistan’s border region left 47 militants dead over 7–9 August 2025, according to the army.

  • Officials say the operations are part of a wider push against escalating militant violence across the province this year.

At least 47 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Balochistan province near the Afghanistan border over the past two days, the Pakistan military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 33 terrorists were killed during a sanitisation operation in Sambaza, Zhob district, on the intervening night of 7–8 August. On the night of 8–9 August, another operation in surrounding areas along the border neutralised 14 more. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered in both operations, the ISPR said.

Balochistan has seen a sharp rise in militant attacks in 2025. On 11 March, militants hijacked the Jaffar Express in Bolan Pass, Sibi district, taking about 380 passengers hostage. In the military’s Operation Green Bolan, 33 attackers were killed along with 31 victims, 21 hostages and four security personnel, while 354 hostages were rescued. The hijackers, armed with IEDs, rocket launchers and firearms, had demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners.

Protests later erupted across the province, led by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, demanding identification of the dead and the release of disappeared persons.

The attack occurred on the national highway in Zhob, where the bus, traveling from Quetta to Lahore, was intercepted by gunmen. - File Photo
Nine Passengers from Pakistan's Punjab Killed by Insurgents in Balochistan Bus Attack

BY Outlook News Desk

On 21 May, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into an Army Public School bus in Khuzdar, killing 10 people, eight children, the driver and the conductor, and injuring 53, including 39 children. Earlier that month, an improvised explosive device struck a military convoy vehicle in Mach, Kachhi district, killing seven soldiers.

From 9–11 July, the Balochistan Liberation Front launched Operation Baam, claiming more than 70 coordinated attacks across multiple districts. The group said it had killed about 50 Army and Frontier Corps personnel, wounded 51 more, executed nine intelligence operatives, and destroyed telecom and surveillance infrastructure. The government acknowledged the coordinated attacks but has not independently verified the casualty figures.

Representational Image: Blast in Balochistan province of Pakistan - null
Blast In Pakistan's Balochistan Kills 4, Injures 20

BY PTI

Pakistan’s security forces have been confronting an upsurge in violence in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance