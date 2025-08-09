Pakistan Security Forces Kill 47 Militants In Balochistan Near Afghan Border Amid Surge In Attacks

Two military raids in Balochistan’s border region left 47 militants dead over 7–9 August 2025, according to the army.
Officials say the operations are part of a wider push against escalating militant violence across the province this year.
At least 47 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Balochistan province near the Afghanistan border over the past two days, the Pakistan military’s media wing said on Saturday.
According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 33 terrorists were killed during a sanitisation operation in Sambaza, Zhob district, on the intervening night of 7–8 August. On the night of 8–9 August, another operation in surrounding areas along the border neutralised 14 more. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered in both operations, the ISPR said.
Balochistan has seen a sharp rise in militant attacks in 2025. On 11 March, militants hijacked the Jaffar Express in Bolan Pass, Sibi district, taking about 380 passengers hostage. In the military’s Operation Green Bolan, 33 attackers were killed along with 31 victims, 21 hostages and four security personnel, while 354 hostages were rescued. The hijackers, armed with IEDs, rocket launchers and firearms, had demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners.
Protests later erupted across the province, led by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, demanding identification of the dead and the release of disappeared persons.
On 21 May, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into an Army Public School bus in Khuzdar, killing 10 people, eight children, the driver and the conductor, and injuring 53, including 39 children. Earlier that month, an improvised explosive device struck a military convoy vehicle in Mach, Kachhi district, killing seven soldiers.
From 9–11 July, the Balochistan Liberation Front launched Operation Baam, claiming more than 70 coordinated attacks across multiple districts. The group said it had killed about 50 Army and Frontier Corps personnel, wounded 51 more, executed nine intelligence operatives, and destroyed telecom and surveillance infrastructure. The government acknowledged the coordinated attacks but has not independently verified the casualty figures.
Pakistan’s security forces have been confronting an upsurge in violence in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.