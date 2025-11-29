Pak Army Accuses Afghan Taliban Of Facilitating Terrorist Infiltration Across Border

According to the spokesperson, the Afghan Taliban forces open fire at Pakistani border posts, "providing a cover for illegal infiltration of terrorists and even smugglers into Pakistan".

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pak Army Accuses Afghan Taliban Of Facilitating Terrorist Infiltration Across Border
Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Pakistan Army has alleged that the Afghanistan Taliban was facilitating terrorists to infiltrate the border for carrying out acts of terror in the country.

  • According to the spokesperson, the Afghan Taliban forces open fire at Pakistani border posts, "providing a cover for illegal infiltration of terrorists and even smugglers into Pakistan".

  • He also talked about the ongoing intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against the rebels, saying that 4,910 such operations had been carried out since November 4.

The Pakistan Army has alleged that the Afghanistan Taliban was facilitating terrorists to infiltrate the border for carrying out acts of terror in the country.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who is head of the army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), made the allegation during an interaction with journalists on Tuesday, a video of which was released on Friday evening.

According to the spokesperson, the Afghan Taliban forces open fire at Pakistani border posts, "providing a cover for illegal infiltration of terrorists and even smugglers into Pakistan".

“Borders are always mutually guarded. Both countries (guard) them. Now on the other side is such a country whose posts first engage your posts through fire and an exchange begins. And then they have them (terrorists) pass from the gaps in between,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said.

“There are extremely coordinated attacks. (They) attack the posts and have smugglers’ vehicles pass from below,” the military spokesman said.

The spokesperson also talked about a narrative based on a question that how could terrorists infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghan border, smuggling carried out and non-custom paid vehicles pass through it if the army and the paramilitary Frontier Corps troops were stationed along the border.

Related Content
Related Content

He said Pakistan had set up military posts at a distance of 15-25 km on the 2,500 km long border but added that it was not possible to completely seal the border which even a country like the US was unable to do and stop illegal infiltration through its border with Mexico.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also refuted allegations by the Afghan Taliban that Pakistan had conducted overnight strikes in Afghanistan. He added that there are “no good and bad Taliban and Pakistan makes no distinction between terrorists”.

He also talked about the ongoing intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against the rebels, saying that 4,910 such operations had been carried out since November 4, amounting to 233 IBOs per day.

He added that 206 terrorists were killed in these operations.

He said that since January, at least 67,023 IBOs had been conducted across the country.

Balochistan had the highest number of such operations, with over 53,000, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had over 12,800, and the rest of the country recorded about 850.

The military spokesperson said there had been 4,729 terrorist incidents since January, with 3,357 in KP, 1,346 in Balochistan and 26 in other parts of the country.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated amidst regular allegations by Pakistan regarding failure of the Afghan regime to deny safe havens to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

They had agreed on a ceasefire last month but Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said on Friday that technically there was no truce as it was contingent on the Afghan Taliban stopping terrorist attacks in Pakistan which they had failed to do.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Live Score NPL 2025: Sanjay Krishnamurthy Gets JAB Out Of Trouble

  2. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  3. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  4. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  5. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Kidambi Eye Win Against Manjunath

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

  4. Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

  5. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution