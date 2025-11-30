Tens Of Thousands Rally Across Europe Demanding Justice Over Gaza War

Anne Tuaillon, who heads the France Palestine Solidarity Association (AFPS), one of around 80 organisations behind the march, said seven weeks of a ceasefire had brought “nothing” closer to resolution. “The ceasefire is a smokescreen. Israel violates it every day, blocks humanitarian aid and continues to destroy homes and infrastructure in Gaza. We are calling for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the genocide,” she told AFP. Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reported from Paris that organisers viewed the mobilisation as an attempt to maintain “sustained pressure” on Israel at a time when negotiations remain stalled. “This worldwide mobilisation is not just maintaining focus on Gaza, but also on the broader unresolved issue of Palestinian rights,” she said.