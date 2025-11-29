Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday that the number of Palestinian deaths since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict had exceeded 70,000, while a hospital reported that two Palestinian children were killed by Israeli fire in the south of the territory.



Since the most recent truce went into effect on October 10, the death toll has kept rising. Bodies from earlier in the conflict are being found among the debris, and Israel continues to launch strikes in retaliation for what it claims are truce violations.



According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 70,100 reported Palestinian deaths. The government of Hamas oversees the ministry. It employs medical specialists and keeps thorough records that the world community considers to be generally trustworthy.