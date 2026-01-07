WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez will perform at the WPL 2026 opening ceremony, adding glamour and energy to the season opener between Mumbai Indians Women and RCB Women

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress
WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress Photo: X/ asliyoyo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez to perform at the WPL 2026 opener

  • Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will play the season opener

  • DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai will host the match

The Women’s Premier League 2026 is ready to roll, and the opening night is shaping up to feel more like a festival than just another matchday. With Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony, the league is once again leaning into the idea of turning cricket into a full-blown live experience.

The ceremony will take place just before the season opener between Mumbai Indians women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru women at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, ensuring fans inside the stadium get a perfect mix of music, glamour, and cricket to start the tournament.

WPL has earned a huge fanbase over the years. Stadiums have filled consistently, broadcast numbers have climbed, and players have become household names. Bringing in Honey Singh, whose comeback run has been gathering momentum, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez’s crowd-pulling presence, feels less like a gimmick and more like a statement: the WPL is now a prime-time sporting product.

Also Check: Know Your WPL 2026 Captains

WPL 2026 Schedule and What to Expect

The fourth edition of the WPL will run from January 9 to February 5, 2026, featuring five teams, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, across a double round-robin format followed by playoffs. Matches are primarily scheduled in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with the DY Patil Stadium hosting the opening match before the tournament shifts between key venues.

Related Content
Related Content

Also Check: WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures

As mentioned above, MI women and RCB women will be playing the season opener. MI are the two-time WPL champions while RCB have also lifted the WPL title once in 2024. As both teams are the only WPL champions in the history of the league in three years, the clash is expected to be very exciting.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: SA Are On Verge Of Defeat Against IND

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Shadab Khan Strikes Twice In One Over As SL Slip To 38/4

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  5. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. JNU Vows Strict Action Over Slogans On Campus Against Modi And Shah

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  3. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

  4. Venezuela: US Lawmakers Briefed, Military Operation Amid Questions Over Next Steps

  5. Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark