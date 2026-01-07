WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez to perform at the WPL 2026 opener
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will play the season opener
DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai will host the match
The Women’s Premier League 2026 is ready to roll, and the opening night is shaping up to feel more like a festival than just another matchday. With Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony, the league is once again leaning into the idea of turning cricket into a full-blown live experience.
The ceremony will take place just before the season opener between Mumbai Indians women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru women at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, ensuring fans inside the stadium get a perfect mix of music, glamour, and cricket to start the tournament.
WPL has earned a huge fanbase over the years. Stadiums have filled consistently, broadcast numbers have climbed, and players have become household names. Bringing in Honey Singh, whose comeback run has been gathering momentum, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez’s crowd-pulling presence, feels less like a gimmick and more like a statement: the WPL is now a prime-time sporting product.
WPL 2026 Schedule and What to Expect
The fourth edition of the WPL will run from January 9 to February 5, 2026, featuring five teams, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz, across a double round-robin format followed by playoffs. Matches are primarily scheduled in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with the DY Patil Stadium hosting the opening match before the tournament shifts between key venues.
As mentioned above, MI women and RCB women will be playing the season opener. MI are the two-time WPL champions while RCB have also lifted the WPL title once in 2024. As both teams are the only WPL champions in the history of the league in three years, the clash is expected to be very exciting.