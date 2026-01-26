Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

RCB have already qualified for the playoffs stage having won all the matches
They suffered their first loss against DC in their last match
MI are currently in a three-match losing streak
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play back-to-back matches as they will take on the Mumbai Indians in match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2026 in Vadodara. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST on Monday, January 26, 2026.
RCB suffered their first defeat of the WPL 2026 season against Delhi Capitals in their last game. They have won five of the six games they have played so far and have already made it into this year's play-offs. They will want to book a place directly in the final by finishing at the top of the points table.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have suffered consecutive three defeats in a row. They are struggling with form and injuries and at this stage, they have only two wins from six matches. To stay alive in the play-off race, MI need a win desperately. Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad will be aware of that.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Toss Update
RCB have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians Women: Sajeevan Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Streaming Info
The RCB vs MI, WPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Linsey Smith
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Sajeevan Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Amelia Kerr