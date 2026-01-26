RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Change In Fortunes; Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confident

RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Three Players From Both Sides in Purple Cap Race
RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Head-to-Head
Both teams have fought each other fiercely through the first four seasons. They have played eight matches against each other. While MI have won four, so did RCB. The winner of this game will give one of them a lead.
RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Linsey Smith
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Sajeevan Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Amelia Kerr
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 16 of WPL 2026 at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.