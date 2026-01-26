RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Change In Fortunes; Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confident

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt in action for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026. Photo: wplt20/X

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 league-stage match. RCB have already qualified for the play-offs and suffered their first loss in their last encounter against Delhi Capitals. MI, meanwhile, are desperately searching for a victory after winning only two out of the six matches they have played so far. Two points here will be crucial for them in the race to the play-offs. RCB are eyeing a direct spot in the final and hence, they won't step back as well. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

26 Jan 2026, 06:43:24 pm IST RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Three Players From Both Sides in Purple Cap Race Game-changers with the ball \|/



Nandni Sharma heads the Purple Cap race after Match 1⃣5⃣ of #TATAWPL 2026 🧢



Can she maintain her lead till the end? 🤔#KhelEmotionKa pic.twitter.com/qALuC9vbbs — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 25, 2026

26 Jan 2026, 06:22:11 pm IST RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Head-to-Head Both teams have fought each other fiercely through the first four seasons. They have played eight matches against each other. While MI have won four, so did RCB. The winner of this game will give one of them a lead.

26 Jan 2026, 06:01:41 pm IST RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Squads Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Linsey Smith Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Sajeevan Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Amelia Kerr