RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Change In Fortunes; Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confident

RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are desperate for a victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. Get the live score and updates from the RCB vs MI match, right here

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt in action for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026. Photo: wplt20/X
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 league-stage match. RCB have already qualified for the play-offs and suffered their first loss in their last encounter against Delhi Capitals. MI, meanwhile, are desperately searching for a victory after winning only two out of the six matches they have played so far. Two points here will be crucial for them in the race to the play-offs. RCB are eyeing a direct spot in the final and hence, they won't step back as well. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Three Players From Both Sides in Purple Cap Race 

RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Head-to-Head

Both teams have fought each other fiercely through the first four seasons. They have played eight matches against each other. While MI have won four, so did RCB. The winner of this game will give one of them a lead.

RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Linsey Smith

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Sajeevan Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Amelia Kerr

RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Hi There!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 16 of WPL 2026 at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

