England Vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Black Caps Chase Semi-Final Spot In High-Stakes Super 8 Clash

England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Check play-by-play updates of the England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score, Super 8 match Colombo updates
England's captain Harry Brook, left, and Will Jacks celebrate during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at February 27, Friday. England have already secured a qualification to the semi-final after winning their first two matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively. Harry Brook played an exceptional knock in the last match and scored a scintillating 100. Ahead of the semi-final, he will want to keep the winning momentum on when they take on New Zealand. Mitchell Santner's side, on the other end, also are coming out of a terrific win against Sri Lanka in their last match. On a difficult surface, their spinners led by Rachin Ravindra led them to a victory. Net Run Rate (NRR) is in their favour, but they will want nothing less then two points which will assure their qualification. Check real-time updates and live score of the ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup match here.
LIVE UPDATES

ENG Vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The weather in Colombo is currently mostly sunny with a temperature of 28°C and a feels like temperature of 31°C. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 9 mph, and humidity is at 72%. In Colombo this evening, conditions will be partly cloudy with a 25% chance of rain. Temperatures will drop to a low of 24°C with humidity at 74% and winds from the west at 9 mph.

ENG Vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details 

The first ball will be bowled at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm. The England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

ENG Vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hi All!

Good afternoon and welcome, everyone! We have a double-header at the T20 World Cup today: first up, West Indies meet South Africa in Ahmedabad. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates from the Super Eights clash.

Published At:
