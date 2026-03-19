Bayern Munich 4-1 Atalanta, UEFA Champions League: Kane's Brace Powers Dominant Bavarians Into Quarter-Final
Bayern Munich cruised into the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-finals with a dominant 4-1 win over Atalanta in the Round of 16 second leg at Allianz Arena, sealing a massive 10-2 victory on aggregate. Harry Kane opened from the spot in the 25th minute before adding another in the 54th, becoming the first English player to score 50 Champions League goals. Teenager Lennart Karl scored another two minutes later, and Luis Diaz netted the fourth in the 70th minute. Despite a late strike from Lazar Samardzic, Atalanta never threatened a comeback, with Bayern setting up a quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.
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