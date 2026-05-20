New York knicks Vs Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Playoffs: Brunson Steals The Show In Eastern Conference Finals Opener

Jalen Brunson sparked one of the NBA’s greatest postseason comebacks, a rally from a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and finished with 38 points as New York beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 in overtime on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. After a record-setting run through the first two rounds, the Knicks were going nowhere for 40 minutes against the Cavs, trailing 93-71 with 7:52 to play. But Brunson relentlessly attacked James Harden to spark an 18-1 run that made it a ballgame, and he tied it at 101-all on a basket with 19 seconds remaining in regulation. Before that, Brunson said the message for the Knicks was just to finish strong so they would have momentum for Game 2, even if they lost the opener.

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New-York-knicks-Vs-Cleveland-Cavaliers-NBA-Playoffs-highlights-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, right, covers Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New-York-knicks-Vs-Cleveland-Cavaliers-NBA-Playoffs-highlights-Mikal Bridges, james Harden
New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges, left, covers Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden during the overtime period of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after making a basket during the second half of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, bottom, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden during the second half of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks fans react during the second half of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown yells during the second half of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) is lifted off the ground by New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) after scoring a three-point basket during the first overtime of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket during the second half of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden, bottom left, fouls New York Knicks' Og Anunoby during the overtime period of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, right, brings the ball up the court during the overtime period of Game 1 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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