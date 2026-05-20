BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Check Updated ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table After Bangladesh's Series Victory

BAN beat PAK by 78 runs in the 2nd Test to sweep series 2-0
The Bangla Tigers have overtaken India in the WTC table
India have slipped to sixth spot, and will play SL later this year
Bangladesh have managed to secure a historic first-ever Test series clean sweep against Pakistan on their home turf, winning by 78 runs on the fifth and final day of the 2nd Test in Sylhet on Wednesday.
The win was Bangladesh's second in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, and have overtaken India in the latest points table.
Bangladesh have improved their PCT (percentage point) to 58.33 which include two wins, one defeat and a draw. They have taken the fifth spot in the updated WTC standings.
On the other hand, India have slipped to the sixth position with a PCT of 48.15. Shubman Gill-led side have a chance of improving that when they travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series later this year.
India will welcome Afghanistan for a one-off Test which will be played from June 6-10 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. However, the Test will not be a part of the CC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.
Updated World Test Championship Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|28
|77.78
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|5
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|28
|58.33
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|7
|England
|10
|3
|6
|1
|2
|38
|31.67
|8
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|4
|8.33
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4.17
The final of the WTC 2025-27 will be held in June 2027, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
Australia, who have seven wins and one defeat in eight Tests so far in the current cycle, continue to lead the WTC points table with 87.50 percentage points followed by New Zealand on second, who have 77.78 points after two wins and a draw in three Tests.
South Africa are placed third followed by Sri Lanka.