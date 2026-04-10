Afghanistan, Ireland, Zimbabwe In Next WTC Cycle? ICC Working Group To Suggest Inclusion - Report

The ICC working group, headed by former New Zealand Test batter Roger Twose, has reportedly also proposed one-off Test series as a part of the next World Test Championship cycle starting 2027

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Afghanistan, Ireland, Zimbabwe In Next WTC Cycle? ICC Working Group To Suggest Inclusion - Report
India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test in June 2026 at Mullanpur in Punjab. Photo: File
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Summary of this article

  • ICC working group reportedly set to propose expansion of WTC from 9 countries to 12

  • One-off Test series also said to be suggested as a part of next cycle

  • Two-Test bilateral series part of WTC point cycle as of now

A working group within the ICC will put forth a proposal to its Board of Directors suggesting expansion of the number of countries playing in the World Test Championship from 9 to 12, with the inclusion of Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland during the next cycle starting 2027.

It is believed that the working group headed by the former New Zealand Test batter Roger Twose have also proposed one-off Test series as a part of the next cycle.

"The working group will also recommend allowing one-off Tests to count towards the points accrued over the league's two-year cycle," ESPN Cricinfo reported.

It is understandable that if one-off Tests are squeezed into the next cycle with possible expansion to 12 teams, it will also mean that the game's commercial leaders India could help out an Ireland or Zimbabwe by playing one-off Test matches.

As of now, two-Test bilateral series is part of the WTC point cycle. For example, India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test in June at Mullanpur in Punjab but the result of that match will have no bearing on the WTC points table.

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However, it remains to be seen whether the ICC Board headed by Jay Shah decides on expansion considering the tight schedules with three formats in place, choc-a-bloc bilateral calendar and exponential growth of franchise league across the globe. It must be noted that the ICC Board had shot down Twose's proposal for two-tier Test structure.

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