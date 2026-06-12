India's Post-Kohli Puzzle: Rahul Set For No. 3, Kishan In Line To Keep Wickets

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KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, one of these three players would be playing at no.3 in place of Virat Kohli due to his absence from the team, says Morne Morkel, Ishan to be the potential wicketkeeper for the ODIs

Ishan Kishan, Buchi Babu, Cricket
Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Three players in contention KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan to take up the no.3 spot

  • Ishan Kishan is said to be the potential wicket-keeper over KL Rahul

  • Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav can make their India debut tomorrow

Ishan Kishan performing wicket-keeping drills instead of K L Rahul attracted immediate attention on the eve of the first ODI between India and Afghanistan in New Chandigarh.

Rahul has been India's number one wicket-keeper batter for a number of years in limited overs cricket but now with Kishan back in the ODI set-up, he could be relieved of his duties behind the stumps, going by what transpired on the only training session here before the game on Saturday.

While Kishan was going about his wicket-keeping drills, Rahul was seen taking high catches in the outfield of the scenic stadium.

Virat Kohli's absence from the series due to an injury has allowed India to try out players at number three spot.

Here too Rahul could see a change in his role with the bat despite being settled nicely in the middle-order, specifically number five, over the last four years.

Speaking to media, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said not just Rahul, Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal could be tried out at number three spot over the course of the Afghanistan series.

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Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
File photo of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in action against South Africa 'A'. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP Photo

"In terms of that number three slot, that's something that in this series we'll play around with. Even if it's Ishan or KL or Yashasvi, it's a nice opportunity now. We've got a couple of one-day games coming up and we'll give guys opportunity in different slots.

"Just to give ourselves a better idea in terms of how we can go and structure the team and have different options," said the former South Africa pacer.

It seems Prince and Gurnoor have been around for four-five years

Prince Yadav or Gurnoor Brar could make their India debut on Saturday. India trained in Chandigarh before travelling to Dharamsala.

As a fellow pacer, Morkel is impressed with both Prince and Gurnoor, who has been a net bowler for India for many years.

"My first impressions, it is sort of, almost like they've been part of the squad for five years. I saw no nervousness in their face. Although, I can imagine coming into the squad, they would be pretty nervous. But I think the way they've gone about their training, the energy they've trained with, was very, very nice and good to see.

"In terms of their skills, I can also see that they've done a lot of work on that. They're on the money, accurate. And that makes my life a little bit easier. Obviously, from here on, we'll develop their game and sort of have conversations of how we can play that middle phase and work our plays in the death," Morkel said.

"How we can do that better. But definitely, on first impressions, very happy with what we saw as a group," he added, Morkel expressed hope that India chief coach Gautam Gambhir will try the duo out in the Afghanistan series.

"I'm pretty sure Gautam will give those guys an opportunity and see how they go in the Indian shirt. It's different playing for international cricket with an Indian badge. We're excited to have them."

Rohit Sharma too was part of the training session, having regained full fitness following his hamstring injury.

While the team would miss Kohli, Morkel said it was good to have Rohit’s experience in the side.

"He has passed all his fitness tests. He's cleared and ready to go. Even if there is a slight niggle, but I can assure you there's nothing wrong with Rohit. He's moving well and training well. So, excited to see," Morkel added.

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