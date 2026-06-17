India Vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI In Pics: See Best Photos From Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium

India and Afghanistan lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field first as they look to bounce back after suffering a seven-wicket defeat in the rain-shortened opening game in Dharamsala. India, meanwhile, will aim to continue their winning momentum and take an unassailable lead in the series. With better weather conditions expected, both sides will be eager to get a full 50-over game under their belt as they build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, with Afghanistan hoping their spin duo of Rashid Khan and AM Ghazanfar can trouble the hosts.

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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Rohit Sharma celebrate scoring run during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-
An Indian fan waves India's national flag during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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2/18
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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3/18
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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4/18
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Rashid Khan
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan bowls a delivery during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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5/18
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma is bowled out by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Rashid Khan
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, right, celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma, second left, during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan, center, plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill hits a four during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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9/18
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan hits a six during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Hashmatullah Shahidi
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi bowls a delivery during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates with his batting partner Ishan Kishan after hits a four during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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13/18
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill hits a boundary during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan, right, celebrates his fifty runs as India's captain Shubman Gill looks on during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
A physio puts cold towel around the neck of India's captain Shubman Gill as a teammate stands with an umbrella to beat the heat during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan hits a six during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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17/18
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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18/18
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his century during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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