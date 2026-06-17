India Vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI In Pics: See Best Photos From Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium
India and Afghanistan lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field first as they look to bounce back after suffering a seven-wicket defeat in the rain-shortened opening game in Dharamsala. India, meanwhile, will aim to continue their winning momentum and take an unassailable lead in the series. With better weather conditions expected, both sides will be eager to get a full 50-over game under their belt as they build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, with Afghanistan hoping their spin duo of Rashid Khan and AM Ghazanfar can trouble the hosts.
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