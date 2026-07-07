Environment Ministry Removes Three Key Aides of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change simultaneously removed three personal aides to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on July 3.
Private Secretary Amar Singh, an IRS officer, was abruptly repatriated to his parent cadre, the Department of Revenue, on administrative grounds.
Additional Private Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh of the CSS cadre was prematurely repatriated to the Department of Personnel and Training.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has simultaneously removed three key personal aides to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. The administration issued separate orders dated July 3 to formalise the immediate departures.
The dismissed personnel are Private Secretary Amar Singh, alongside Additional Private Secretaries Shailesh Kumar Singh and Ayush Saran. The ministry has not publicly disclosed the reasons behind the sudden simultaneous removals beyond citing standard administrative grounds. The Indian Express reported that top ministry officials did not respond to requests for comment regarding the sudden changes.
Repatriation of Amar Singh
Amar Singh faces an abrupt transfer. The government repatriated Singh to his parent cadre on administrative grounds, in pursuance of a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office memorandum dated July 2.
Singh, an Indian Revenue Service officer of the 2010 batch, first joined Yadav's staff in 2021 when the minister held the Labour and Employment portfolio. The administration upgraded him from Deputy Secretary to Director in 2024.
A DoPT memorandum dated June 25, 2024, had previously secured his tenure until September 7, 2026, or on a co-terminus basis.
“...Shri Amar Singh, IRS (IT:2010), Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is repatriated to his parent cadre, i.e Department of Revenue, on administrative ground and relieved of his duties with immediate effect.” The ministry informed.
Removal of Additional Secretaries
The ministry ousted two additional private secretaries. The government "prematurely repatriated" Additional Private Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh of the CSS cadre to the DoPT with immediate effect.
The administration executed this transfer under an "extended cooling off" provision.
“Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh is directed to report to his parent cadre i.e Department of Personnel and Training immediately.” The official order stated.
The ministry "terminated" the appointment of another Additional Private Secretary, Ayush Saran. Officials marked copies of his termination order to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretariat and the DoPT.
“In pursuance of Department of Personnel and Training’s O.M. No 23/1/2024...dated 2nd July, 2026, and with the approval of the competent authority, the appointment of Shri Ayush Saran as Additional Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change is terminated with immediate effect.” Under Secretary Vibhuti Panjiyar said.