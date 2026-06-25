Bureaucratic Rejig: Delhi Govt Transfers 60 IAS, DANICS Officers

According to the Services department orders issued on Wednesday, the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Social Welfare Department will also handle the additional charge of the Women and Child Development department.
Navin Chaudhary IAS (AGMUT 1994), ACS Irrigation Department, will take additional charge of the general administration department (GAD) after the relieving of Pandurang Pole (AGMUT 1994).
Pole will now be Secretary (Land and Building) with additional charge of Secretary, Labour and Cooperation.
Sandeep Kumar Singh (AGMUT 2011), who is Special Secretary at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), will also handle the charge of managing director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation.
Sachin Rana (AGMUT 2014), holding the post of special secretary (Home), will hold additional charges of Special Secretary of Urban Development, and principal director of Delhi Fire Services.
Santosh Kumar Rai will be the special CEO of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with additional charge of Special Secretary (Home).
Ankur Mehsram (DANICS 2014), serving as ADM (Outer North), will now be the secretary to Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Singh Indraj.
Vinay Kumar Jindal (DANICS 2014), who served as secretary to Law Minister Kapil Mishra, will now be Delhi Jal Board (DJB) director. Ranjeet Kumar Singh (DANICS 2014), joint director (education), will replace him as the new secretary to Mishra.
Health Minister Pankaj Singh's secretary, Vaibhav Rikhari (DANICS 2013), was also transferred as director of DJB. Mukesh Rajora (DANICS 2013) ADM (HQ) will be the new secretary of Singh, who also holds the Transport and IT department charge.
Rajesh Chaudhary (DANICS 2013), serving as joint secretary (urban development, will be secretary to Industries and Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, according to the orders.
Several district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates were also reshuffled in the administrative shake-up.
South West district magistrate Mekala Chaitanya Prasad (AGMUT 2015) will be Special Secretary (Health), while KK Lakshman (AGMUT 2017) has been shifted from Old Delhi district magistrate to the same post in South West Delhi.
East Delhi district magistrate Anmol Srivastava (AGMUT 2018) will now be special commissioner (Transport), according to the order.
Out of the total 60 officers whose postings were effected, 17 belonged to the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre of IAS, and 43 were of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services (DANICS) cadre.