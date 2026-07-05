Singer Bismil Alleges Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From International Numbers; Delhi Police Register FIR

Delhi-based singer Mohd Asif, known as Bismil, claimed he received extortion threats demanding Rs 5 crore.
The Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR under Sections 308(5) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The singer's manager allegedly received the first threat call from a Portugal-based number on April 20.
Delhi-based singer Mohd Asif, popularly known by his stage name Bismil, allegedly received extortion threats from unidentified individuals using international phone numbers. The extortionists demanded Rs 5 crore in protection money from the artist and his team.
The Delhi Police Special Cell registered a First Information Report and initiated a formal investigation following a complaint filed on May 29. Authorities invoked Sections 308(5) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to address the extortion demands, ANI reported.
Singer Bismil receives Rs 5 crore extortion bid
The threats began on April 20. Vibhor Hasija, the singer's manager, received a phone call from a Portugal-based number demanding Rs 5 crore as extortion money.
They made another threatening call and sent several voice notes on April 23 from a different international number. During the calls, the caller identified himself as gangster Deepak Nandal and continued issuing threats, police stated.
Hasija filed an initial complaint regarding the calls with the Haryana Police, who subsequently registered an FIR.
The matter intensified on May 13 when Bismil received a phone call. The caller warned the singer to persuade his manager to pay the money or face severe consequences.
The perpetrators also sent threatening WhatsApp voice notes from a UK-based number. Following these messages, Bismil switched off his mobile phone due to immediate security concerns.
Police investigation details
The extortionists issued specific threats regarding the singer's public events. The caller allegedly threatened to open fire during the singer's live performances if the demand was not met.
The Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating the origin of the international calls routed from Portugal and the UK.
Investigators are working to identify the specific callers responsible for the threats. Police stated they are conducting inquiries to determine if the extortion bid has direct links to an established organised criminal network. The investigation remains underway.