Delhi High Court, IGI Airport Receive Bomb Threats Ahead Of Independence Day

Delhi High Court and IGI Airport received bomb threats ahead of Independence Day.
Threat email referenced Khalistan and warned of blasts at multiple Delhi locations.
Security teams searched courts, offices, airport and other sites across capital.
The Delhi High Court, Indira Gandhi International Airport and several government offices across the national capital received bomb threats on Friday, prompting security agencies to launch searches a day before Independence Day celebrations.
The threats were sent through an email that referred to Khalistan and warned of explosions at multiple locations in Delhi. Police, bomb disposal squads, fire department teams and other emergency personnel were deployed soon after the messages were received.
One of the threatening emails carried the subject line, “Blast Delhi High Court @2:11 PM”, and claimed that an explosion would take place at the Delhi High Court on Saturday afternoon, followed by blasts at district courts about an hour later.
The message sought to link the threats to cases being heard in courts in the national capital.
“Delhi courta vich sirf Sikhaan de khilaf case chalde (Delhi Courts only hear cases against Sikhs),” the email read.
According to officials cited by The Indian Express, the sender also wrote, “Delhi will become Khalistan”, while rejecting August 15 as a day representing Sikh independence.
Officials said no suspicious object had been found at any of the locations during searches so far.
The email further claimed that people associated with the Khalistan movement had reached Delhi.
Apart from the Delhi High Court, threats were reported at several other locations, including Jam Nagar House, the Jhandewalan Building, an office in Saket, the District Magistrate’s office, the Delhi Cantonment SDM office and Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport.
Threatening references were also reportedly made to the Delhi Metro and trains travelling towards Ambala.
Fire tenders and security teams were sent to the sites as authorities carried out precautionary checks.
The email also contained references to the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Sources cited by Indian Express said the message demanded action against Congress leaders allegedly responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and referred to court cases involving members of the Sikh community.
The threats come as Delhi remains under heightened security ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
The email reportedly contained several names and identifiers associated with pro-Khalistan references, while much of its language appeared to be Punjabi.
Security agencies are now working to trace the origin of the messages and determine whether the threats are credible. Officials said searches and verification exercises were continuing across the locations mentioned in the emails, even as initial inspections had not uncovered anything suspicious.