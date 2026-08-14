Supreme Court Quashes Criminal Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Savarkar Remarks

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa Published at: 14 August 2026 3:54 pm

According to court reports, Gandhi had described Savarkar as a collaborator with the British and alleged that he received a pension from the British

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa Published at: 14 August 2026 3:54 pm

Supreme Court Photo: PTI