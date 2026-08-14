Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Against Samay Raina, Four Comedians Over Insensitive Remarks

Supreme Court cancelled criminal proceedings against Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Tanwar.
The cases were filed by the Cure SMA India Foundation over insensitive remarks about persons with disabilities on the show India's Got Latent.
The top court appreciated the comedians' constructive efforts, including raising twelve point five crore rupees and organising a chess tournament in Pune for specially-abled individuals.
The Supreme Court on Friday (August 14) cancelled all FIRs filed against YouTuber-comedian Samay Raina and four other comedians over insensitive remarks on India's Got Latent about persons with disabilities.
A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order, reported Bar and Bench.
Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar have also been granted relief in connection with this case.
Supreme Court quashes FIRs against Samay Raina
"Once there are genuine efforts positive results are bound to be there. They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in positive direction, there will be positive output," the Bench said.
"Matter qua respondents 6-10 (the accused comedians) is closed. Criminal proceedings against respondents 6-10 are hereby quashed. All other related proceedings are set aside. List to issue directions on the larger issue," the Court stated.
The bench will continue hearings. It intends to examine recommendations from disabled individuals to improve monitoring of online media and draft guidelines on the subject, the Court stated.
India’s Got Latent FIR case
The controversial episode of India's Got Latent was shot on November 14, 2024, at Khar Habitat but aired later.
Several people who appeared on the show were booked in multiple criminal cases for making obscene and insensitive remarks.
Ranveer Allahabadia, better known as Beer Biceps, was also among those who were booked. His petition seeking relief in the cases against him is still pending before the apex court. The Court had earlier granted him interim protection from arrest.
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also faced criminal proceedings.
Petition against the show
In a plea, Raina was also alleged to have ridiculed a person with disability. The petition was filed seeking regulations for the broadcast of such online content in violation of the right to life and dignity of persons with disabilities.
The court had earlier imposed a cost of Rs 3 lakh on Raina and four others, and also warned of further costs if they continued flouting its directives.
Today, the top court noted that Raina and the others organised a chess tournament for specially abled persons in March in Pune, and four more shows have been scheduled for fundraising.
An amount of Rs 12.5 crore has already been received from their shows, which can be donated for the welfare of specially-abled persons, they said.
The Court, appreciating their efforts, said, "The significant averment in the compliance affidavit which deserves appreciation is that constructive conversations have taken place between them and the petitioners. Respondents have expressed gratefulness for guidance from petitioner NGO for helping arrange their programs."