Want To Dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Early?: India Legend Offers Suggestion To Bowlers

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not only redefined modern-day batting but also forced experts to take notice of his fearless approach against some of the world's best bowlers. The last two IPL seasons have witnessed a revolution of sorts in Indian cricket, with the teenage sensation tearing apart opposition with remarkable ease.
He has toyed with records almost every time he has walked out to bat. However, no batter is invincible. No matter how dominant he appears, there is always a way to dismiss him.
The same holds true for Sooryavanshi and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has suggested a way to do it. Although the Indian legend was all praise for the 15-year-old, he also spoke about how a bowler can restrict the batting prodigy before he gets going.
“When the world's top bowlers are bowling to him, they are actually thinking about where to bowl. That itself is a big, big statement,” Harbhajan told PTI in an interview.
“The only way to survive is to attack him. You go at him and you take his wicket. It may not work all the time. Sometimes you might even get smashed. He would've hit sixes. But that is part of the game. You have to accept that he’s good,” he added.
When asked about troubling Sooryavanshi in Powerplays, the former India spinner said, “I won't set the field according to what he's doing. I'll set the field according to what I'm doing. If I bowl to escape, I won't be able to get him out.
“You go at him and you take his wicket. You might get success, you might not. That's just a matter of time. You have to accept that he's good. But still, the next ball should be about how to get him out,” Harbhajan said.
Sooryavanshi’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. He became the youngest player in IPL history when he debuted for Rajasthan Royals at just 14 in 2025 and soon scripted history with a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, the fastest by an Indian and the youngest in men's T20 cricket.
In 2026, he became India's youngest international debutant at 15 years and 99 days against England. Before his international debut, the teenage sensation has smashed 175 off 80 balls in the Under-19 World Cup final, earning Player of the Tournament honours.