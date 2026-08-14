AUS Vs BAN 1st Test: Mahmud’s Six-For Puts Bangladesh In Command After Australia Slump To 198 On Day 1

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 August 2026 12:00 pm

Bangladesh produced a stunning display of pace bowling on Day 1 of the first Test in Darwin, bowling out Australia for 198 before reaching 96/1 at stumps. Hasan Mahmud starred with 6/55, including the key wicket of Steve Smith, who top-scored with 71. Australia’s top order struggled on a slow, green-tinged pitch, while Bangladesh’s batters showed patience against the hosts’ formidable attack. Tanzid Hasan was unbeaten on 32 and Mominul Haque on 35 as Bangladesh ended the day in a strong position, just 102 runs behind with nine wickets in hand.