AUS Vs BAN 1st Test: Mahmud’s Six-For Puts Bangladesh In Command After Australia Slump To 198 On Day 1

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Bangladesh produced a stunning display of pace bowling on Day 1 of the first Test in Darwin, bowling out Australia for 198 before reaching 96/1 at stumps. Hasan Mahmud starred with 6/55, including the key wicket of Steve Smith, who top-scored with 71. Australia’s top order struggled on a slow, green-tinged pitch, while Bangladesh’s batters showed patience against the hosts’ formidable attack. Tanzid Hasan was unbeaten on 32 and Mominul Haque on 35 as Bangladesh ended the day in a strong position, just 102 runs behind with nine wickets in hand.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Bangladesh's Mominul Haque
Bangladesh's Mominul Haque bats against Australia during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1-Bangladeshs Tanzid Hasan
Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan bats against Australia during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Australias Nathan Lyon
Australia's Nathan Lyon leaps while attempting to field a ball off his own bowling to Bangladesh during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud bowls to Australia during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, center, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Australias Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith, right, watches the ball after playing a shot against Bangladesh during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Bangladeshs Taijul Islam
Bangladesh's Taijul Islam bowls to Australia during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Bangladeshs Ebadot Hossain
Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Bangladeshs Ebadot Hossain
Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain, left, celebrates the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne from Australia during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Bangladeshs Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed bowls to Australia during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket day 1 highlights-Australias Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head bats against Bangladesh during their cricket test match in Darwin, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP

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