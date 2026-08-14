Airbus DFDR Data Reveals 4-Second Control Loss Caused Air India Flight's 300-Foot Drop

Alongside the technical investigation, a separate issue emerged regarding the flight's commander. There are no observations presently on whether the conduct of the pilot in command of the flight, Captain Sudeep Vashistha, is linked to the serious safety incident on the Phuket-Delhi flight, though those details continue to be investigated. Vashistha failed two post-flight urine tests after testing positive for marijuana. The tests were initiated following a cabin crew complaint alleging the pilot had smoked the banned substance.