AI2379 Row: Air India To Screen All Pilots For Substance Abuse From August 13

Air India will screen all pilots for substance abuse before departures starting August 13, 2026. The decision follows an incident last week where the pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for marijuana after the aircraft suddenly lost altitude, as Hindustan Times reported.
The flight, AI2379, dropped 300 feet during its cruise on August 4, 2026. The sudden drop injured 24 people, including four crew members. While the airline initially cited turbulence as the cause, the pilot-in-command subsequently tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test.
Mandatory Screening Protocols Launched
In an email to all employees reviewed by Hindustan Times, the Tata Group-owned airline stressed the need to go beyond regulations. The carrier stated this will "uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism, and to provide reassurance to our passengers, stakeholders and the community at large".
"We have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations. This testing is mandatory and will start today, 13 August 2026," the airline informed its staff.
"It will be conducted concurrent with training at the (Gurgaon)Academy, post flight at our Flight Briefing Centres / Air India Offices, or at locations provided by your respective bases," the communication added.
Exceeding Regulatory Safety Standards
The airline stated that it has been the flag bearer of Indian aviation for decades.
"Over this time the professionalism, skill and commitment to safety of our pilots, together with other staff, has earned the trust of millions of passengers and the wider community. This trust is our most important asset, and it is vital that we do all possible to protect and sustain it. Many of you have recently reached out to share the same sentiment," the airline informed its employees.
The carrier added that it already complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India's DGCA, which are similar to those in Europe and the US. "We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further," the company stated.