Justice Pardiwala also drew attention to children's access to healthy foods. "In our country, how many children can afford dry fruits? And how many of them buy Kurkure? That's all the difference it makes!" he said. The court stated that the matter cannot be treated merely as a technical exercise in nutritional disclosure. The bench reiterated that the February 10 order aimed to protect public health, particularly children's health. The court warned that if the authorities fail to comply within two weeks, "a verdict will be pronounced next time."