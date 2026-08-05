Maharashtra Bans Fake Paneer: What Are FSSAI Rules And Punishment?

Maharashtra has become the second Indian state after Chhattisgarh to completely ban the manufacture, storage, and sale of analogue paneer.
Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe issued the prohibition order under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to target adulterated dairy.
The ban follows extensive Food and Drug Administration raids, including a major seizure of 1,400 kg of fake paneer at a warehouse in Pune.
Maharashtra has outlawed analogue or fake paneer with the administration prohibiting the processing, storage, transport and retail of the imitation food, making Maharashtra the second state to implement the restriction after Chhattisgarh.
The restriction aims to protect consumers from being misled by non-dairy substitutes that resemble traditional paneer but use cheaper ingredients. The state government is targeting fake and adulterated dairy items to clean up the food supply chain.
What Is Analogue Paneer?
Analogue or fake paneer uses vegetable fats or oils instead of milk fat. Producers blend these plant-based oils with additives like starch, stabilisers, emulsifiers, skimmed milk powder or milk solids, preservatives and artificial flavouring agents to recreate the texture of real paneer.
Real paneer requires fresh milk where cheesemakers curdle the liquid using acidic agents like citric acid, lemon juice or vinegar to preserve natural proteins and fats. The imitation version swaps dairy fat for cheap vegetable oils and chemical additives, replicating the original texture at a fraction of the production cost.
Analogue paneer remains legal across India as food safety rules permit its sale if manufacturers label the packaging clearly. Deception occurs when merchants pass off the synthetic substitute as real dairy. This misleads shoppers and represents an unfair trade practice, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration stated, a Moneycontrol report said.
Triggers Behind The Ban
Tukaram Mundhe issued the mandate under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The directive outlaws packaging, wholesale distribution, retail and marketing of the imitation product across Maharashtra.
Members of the Maharashtra Assembly repeatedly flagged the rise of counterfeit dairy product. They demanded swift intervention after reports revealed that restaurants, caterers and food processors widely used analogue paneer.
Since May, the Food and Drug Administration has targeted suspected facilities with inspectors raiding factories believed to be churning out synthetic milk and fake paneer.
In one of the biggest operations, officials raided a warehouse in Pune's Manjari Khurd and seized around 1,400 kg of alleged fake paneer. Authorities also confiscated 1,800 kg of skimmed milk powder, 400 kg of glycerol monostearate (GMS) powder, 718 litres of palm oil and other materials used to manufacture imitation dairy products.
Penalties and Consumer Impact
The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, penalises offenders with up to six months in jail and a ₹1 lakh fine. Should unsafe food cause a fatality, the court can sentence offenders to life imprisonment alongside a minimum ₹10 lakh penalty.
Food businesses must now adapt as the policy forces producers, restaurants and food firms to guarantee that all sold dairy items strictly meet state safety standards. This restriction anchors a broader state campaign against food adulteration, aiming to eliminate counterfeit dairy products and secure a transparent supply chain.