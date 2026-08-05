Omar Abdullah Says J-K’s Statehood Promise Unfulfilled Seven Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Omar Abdullah said the Centre’s promise to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood remains unfulfilled seven years after Article 370 abrogation.
The J-K chief minister said people’s grievances remain unresolved and reiterated his demand for justice over the 2019 decisions.
National Conference workers held protests across Jammu and Kashmir demanding restoration of statehood and special status.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Centre’s promise to restore statehood to the Union Territory remained unfulfilled, seven years after the abrogation of Article 370, as he claimed that the grievances of the people had not been addressed.
Marking the seventh anniversary of the August 5, 2019 decision, Abdullah said people had expected some of their concerns to be addressed through the restoration of statehood, but that promise remained pending. He also reiterated his government’s stand on seeking justice for what he described as the “injustices” done to Jammu and Kashmir.
"Our wounds have not yet healed. We had hoped that some of the pain would be addressed and that the promise of restoring statehood would be fulfilled. But today marks seven years since August 5, 2019, and that promise remains unfulfilled," the chief minister told reporters in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district.
According to PTI, the BJP-led central government had on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370, ending the special constitutional status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Abdullah said the commitment made by the Centre was yet to be honoured and maintained that his government would continue to pursue the issue.
"As we said while passing the resolution in the Assembly, we remain firm in our stand and will continue to seek justice for the injustices done to us," Abdullah said.
PTI reported that Abdullah had earlier reiterated his position in a post on X, saying the ruling National Conference had not accepted the current circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Seven years, we haven't forgotten and we haven't reconciled far less accepted our current circumstances. My party and I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J-K that took away our rights and threatens our identity," he said in the post.
Abdullah ended his message with a line from American poet Robert Frost’s ‘Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening’: "The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep....."
To mark the day, National Conference workers held protests across Jammu and Kashmir, including in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, demanding restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.
According to PTI, senior National Conference leaders, MLAs and workers, led by Minister Sakina Itoo, gathered at the party headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah, in Srinagar and took out a protest march. Carrying placards supporting Article 370 and statehood restoration, the protesters attempted to move out of the party office complex but were stopped by police.
Similar protests were held in Jammu and at various district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from PTI)