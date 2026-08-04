A Friend In Need: How A Companion's Timely Intervention Sparked Auqib Nabi's Historic Test Dream

"He first bowled at Shere-e-Kashmir in one of the faction's camps. Then he went to University ground and bowled at the other faction's camp. When I came to know, I was terrified and asked him how could he do it. He said an official of one of the factions said, he could play Ranji Trophy. But that was Auqib and his innocence for you." Zubair thanked former skipper Parvez Rasool and star India all-rounder Irfan Pathan for helping him a lot during formative years at first class level.