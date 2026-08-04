Al-Nassr Vs Almeria Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In The Pre-Season Match?

Al-Nassr and Almería face off in a high-profile pre-season friendly at the UD Almería Stadium
Al -Nassr aim to tighten its defense under its new setup following a friendly defeat to Estrela da Amadora
Meanwhile, Almería seek an offensive breakthrough after recent losses
Al-Nassr and UD Almeria square off in an intriguing pre-season friendly match at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos on August 04, Tuesday. Both sides are using this fixture to fine-tune their squads and build tactical sharpness ahead of their respective domestic campaigns.
Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr enter this fixture eager to rebound from a turbulent 4–2 defeat against Portuguese side C.F. Estrela da Amadora in their preceding pre-season test.
Under the newly appointed head coach Ange Postecoglou, the team is adjusting to his trademark aggressive, high-pressing style. Despite controlling large stretches of possession and dictating the tempo of the game, the Riyadh-based club was heavily undone early in the second half following a red card shown to starting goalkeeper Bento.
The match provided valuable tactical insights into Al-Nassr's attacking depth. Abdullah Al-Hamdan and substitute Hayder Abdulkareem both etched their names on the scoresheet, while Rakan Al-Ghamdi injected an instant spark off the bench by providing the assists for both goals.
Managerial focus for today under Postecoglou will center heavily on shoring up defensive vulnerabilities after shipping four goals against Estrela da Amadora, ensuring the team remains disciplined under pressure.
Almeria
On the other side of the pitch, UD Almería continues its rigorous pre-season preparations, aiming to correct a stuttering run of friendly performances.
In their recent outing against Spanish opposition Real Betis, Almería fell to a narrow 1–0 defeat, exposing recurring issues in the final third that manager-led adjustments hope to resolve.
That narrow loss followed a 2–0 setback against Granada CF, leaving the Spanish side hungry for an offensive breakthrough.
Facing an ambitious side like Al-Nassr provides an ideal litmus test to sharpen their attacking combinations, tighten defensive blocks, and grant crucial, high-intensity minutes to standout creative anchors like Sergio Arribas and veteran forward Leo Baptistão as they gear up for the new season.
Al-Nassr Vs Almeria, Pre-Season Friendly 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play?
Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to link up with the Al-Nassr squad following his exertions with Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Having been granted an extended break following his country's elimination in the tournament's round of 16 in early July, the veteran forward has remained away from the team while utilizing the time for rest and personal commitments.
Consequently, he is not expected to join Al-Nassr's ongoing pre-season tour commitments, missing out on the final stretches of their camp as the club prepares for the upcoming Saudi Pro League campaign. Instead, he is slated to rejoin his club teammates later in the build-up once the squad returns to Riyadh.
Al-Nassr Vs Almeria, Pre-Season Friendly 2026-27: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch Al-Nassr Vs Almeria, Pre-Season Friendly 2026-27 match?
The Al-Nassr Vs Almeria, Pre-Season Friendly 2026-27 match will not be available for TV broadcast or live streaming.