What Next For India After CWG 2026? Challenges And Opportunities On Road To Asian Games Success In Aichi-Nagoya

India finished fourth at CWG 2026 with 39 medals and has already turned its focus to the Asian Games 2026
Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra, Gulveer Singh and Sarvesh Kushare carry strong momentum into Aichi-Nagoya
The Asian Games will be a much tougher test, with stronger Asian rivals and the return of India’s key medal sports
India ended its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze to finish fourth in the standings. The result was impressive because key medal-winning sports such as wrestling, shooting, badminton, hockey and table tennis were missing from the programme. The focus has already shifted to the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which begin on September 19.
Boxing was India’s biggest success story with seven gold medals, while athletics and weightlifting also produced strong performances. Australia topped the medal table with 171 medals, followed by England (110) and Canada (62). India stayed ahead of hosts Scotland because of a stronger silver-medal tally.
The celebrations will not last long. The Asian Games are only a few weeks away, and Indian athletes have already begun preparing for a much tougher challenge.
What Is Next For India? Challenges And Opportunities On The Road To Aichi-Nagoya
The Asian Games will provide a far more complete assessment of India’s sporting strength. Unlike Glasgow, the Aichi-Nagoya programme will include shooting, wrestling, badminton, archery and hockey, disciplines that traditionally contribute heavily to India’s medal tally.
India will be aiming to improve on its best-ever Asian Games performance from Hangzhou 2022, where the country won 106 medals, including 28 gold, and finished fourth overall.
The mood among the athletes has made it clear that Glasgow is already in the past. When the contingent returned to Delhi’s IGI Airport, they received a grand welcome with dhol beats, patriotic songs and flower garlands. Yet most of the medallists spoke about the road ahead rather than the medals they had just won.
Priya Ghanghas, one of India’s gold-medal-winning boxers, said that hearing the national anthem in Glasgow was a special moment, but her attention was already on winning another gold at the Asian Games.
Mirabai Chanu’s reaction on returning from Glasgow reflects the mindset driving India’s athletes ahead of the Asian Games. The Olympic silver medallist said she wasted no time getting back to work after her Commonwealth Games triumph.
“The very next day after winning gold, I started preparing for the Asian Games. I started training the next day itself,” Mirabai told The Times of India after arriving in India on Sunday.
For the 32-year-old weightlifting champion, the celebrations have already taken a back seat. Her attention is fully on Aichi-Nagoya, where she will chase the one major achievement missing from her decorated career, an Asian Games medal.
Previous Asiad campaigns have been affected by injuries and other setbacks, which makes the upcoming Games in Japan a particularly significant goal for one of India’s most accomplished athletes.
India’s 39 medals may appear lower than the 61 medals won at Birmingham 2022, but the comparison is misleading. India sent only 122 athletes to Glasgow, compared to 210 athletes in Birmingham.
With 38 athletes returning with medals, the contingent achieved a 31% medal strike rate, slightly better than the 29% recorded in 2022.
That efficiency is encouraging, but the Asian Games will be a much sterner examination because of the presence of China, Japan, South Korea and several other Asian sporting powerhouses.
India’s biggest challenge at the Asian Games will be the tougher competition. Unlike Glasgow, Aichi-Nagoya will feature a full-strength field with China, Japan, South Korea and other Asian powerhouses across multiple disciplines.
Indian athletes will need to quickly recover, adapt and prove they can replicate their Commonwealth success against Olympic and world-level opponents.
Athletes Who Can Carry Momentum From Glasgow
Several Indian athletes left Glasgow with performances that could become important stepping stones toward the Asian Games and the 2028 Olympic cycle.
Gulveer Singh emerged as one of the standout performers of India’s Glasgow campaign. The 27-year-old runner from Uttar Pradesh claimed silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m, establishing himself as a serious long-distance prospect.
His ability to match experienced African runners for most of the race highlighted both his endurance and composure at the international level.
With consistent exposure to elite competitions such as the Diamond League and World Athletics Continental Tour, Gulveer has the potential to develop into one of India’s most promising distance runners on the global stage.
Neeraj Chopra once again proved why he remains India’s safest medal bet in athletics. Returning from a lengthy injury layoff, he produced a season-best throw of 85.83m and finished with silver behind Rumesh Pathirage’s 89.75m.
The result reinforced his reputation as a consistent big-event performer, and the Asian Games will give him an immediate opportunity for redemption against both Pathirage and Arshad Nadeem.
In the horizontal jumps, Sreeshankar Murali and Praveen Chithravel showed both promise and unfinished potential. Sreeshankar took silver in the long jump with 8.09m, while Chithravel won silver in the triple jump with 16.58m.
Both athletes have produced significantly better marks earlier in the season, which means the next challenge is learning how to reproduce those performances under the pressure of major international finals.
Beyond athletics, Asmita Dey and Yamini Mourya are two judokas to watch after Glasgow. Asmita’s gold medal and Yamini’s silver underlined India’s growing presence in judo at the Commonwealth level.
Their strong performances in Glasgow will provide valuable confidence heading into the Asian Games, where they will face a much tougher field and significantly higher stakes.
Glasgow showed that India’s athlete pool is becoming deeper, more efficient and less dependent on a handful of traditional sports.
The Asian Games 2026 will reveal whether that progress is strong enough to challenge Asia’s elite nations, and whether India is genuinely moving closer to becoming a serious global multi-sport contender by the end of this decade.