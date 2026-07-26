Beyond Cricket And Gold: Why Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Is India's Ultimate Sporting GOAT

Mirabai Chanu has transformed India's weightlifting landscape with sustained success on the global stage
Her achievements have challenged India's long-standing cricket-centric sporting narrative
Chanu's remarkable consistency has sparked debate over whether she is India's greatest individual sportsperson
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is arguably the most resilient athlete India has ever produced, standing as a towering icon of ultimate grit, sacrifice, and global dominance. In a country traditionally obsessed with cricket, this diminutive weightlifter from Manipur has redefined what it means to be an international sporting powerhouse.
By consistently scaling the absolute pinnacle of one of the world's most physically demanding sports, she has forced a compelling question into the national consciousness: Is Mirabai Chanu the greatest Indian sportsperson of all time?
But first, a brief background, an untold story, one that many conspicuously ignore.
Her resilience is deeply intertwined with the ever-shifting socio-political fabric of her home state. She has spent her life lifting weights while carrying the heavy anxieties of a fractured homeland.
When she was a child, lifting and carrying wooden trunks in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur -- a state on India's northeast border -- the region was heavily engulfed in a decades-long insurgency and militancy.
Her early training years were defined by regular curfews, blockades, and a heavy military presence. It was an environment of institutional instability, where sport was a rare escape from a heavily militarised reality. An outlet to find joy and purpose.
Navigating active conflict zones to reach a gym in Imphal was part of her daily struggle. No one was safe, and she was just a little girl.
This was the same landscape that birthed one of her idols and seniors, MC Mary Kom, who similarly fought systemic poverty and insurgency to pave the way for Northeast athletes.
Today, the crisis confronting her home state has changed, and for the worse. The deep-rooted ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities, and now Nagas are also involved, has brought a different kind of heartbreak.
Even while preparing for global tournaments abroad, Mirabai has had to carry the mental trauma of watching her homeland bleed. For her, the battle is no longer just against blockades of the past, but against the tearing apart of the very communities she represents.
Sacrifices Carved In Iron And Dirt
Greatness is not merely measured by the "metal" around an athlete's neck, but by the depth of the 'valley' they had to climb out of to reach the peak. Mirabai's journey out of this conflict zone is defined by unparalleled sacrifice and an unbreakable spirit.
Born in a small village, her early training lacked basic sports infrastructure. With no proper transport available to reach the training centre in Imphal, she relied on sand-carrying truck drivers.
For years, these drivers gave her free rides, a debt of gratitude she famously repaid after her Olympic win by inviting them all to her home for a feast and touching their feet in reverence.
Yet, every true legend needs a redemption arc.
At the Rio Olympic Games 2016, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu suffered a devastating professional failure: not being able to register a single successful lift in the clean and jerk section. It resulted in a "Did Not Finish" (DNF).
The subsequent public backlash and trolling drove her into depression and therapy. Lesser athletes would have quit. But she channelled the pain into becoming an unstoppable force, completely revamping her technique to conquer Tokyo five years later amid the COVID wave.
Weightlifting indeed takes an immense toll on the human body. Mirabai Chanu has spent years battling chronic lower back issues, shoulder tweaks, and wrist injuries.
To maintain her competitive edge, she spent months away from her family, training in isolation under strict diets, and travelling halfway across the world to the United States for specialised biomechanical rehabilitation just to keep her Olympic dreams alive.
The Weight Of Gold: A Historic Resume
It was this crucible of chaos and physical agony that forged her consistency on the world stage. And to understand her claim to the throne of Indian sporting greatness, one must look at her performances on the world stage.
Competing in the ultra-competitive 49 kg weight category, she has built a resume that matches, and in some aspects surpasses, the very best in Indian history.
- Olympic Glory: She broke India's 21-year weightlifting medal drought by securing a historic silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, lifting a total of 202 kg.
- World Championship Dominance: She won the elusive gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championships 2017 in Anaheim, followed by a hard-fought silver in Bogota in 2022.
- Commonwealth Supremacy: A true champion of the Commonwealth, she has a complete set of medals: gold in 2018 (Gold Coast), gold in 2022 (Birmingham), and gold and silver in Glasgow in 2014 and 2026, respectively.
- World Record Holder: She shattered the clean and jerk world record in April 2021 by lifting an astounding 119 kg.
Giants Among Giants: How She Stacks Up Against Indian Legends
Now, to answer if Mirabai is the absolute greatest, she must be compared against the pantheon of Indian sports royalty:
- Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket: 100 International Centuries
Cricket is played intensely by roughly a dozen nations. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu competes in an Olympic sport practised globally across over 100 countries with brutal qualification systems.
- Major Dhyan Chand, Hockey: 3 Olympic Gold Medals
Dhyan Chand operated in a dominant team dynamic during an era where India faced little global competition in hockey. Mirabai stands entirely alone on the platform.
- Milkha Singh, Athletics: Historic 4th Place At Rome Olympics 1960
"The Flying Sikh" overcame unimaginable personal tragedy during Partition to become an immortal icon of Indian grit. However, Milkha’s heartbreakingly close brush with an Olympic medal remains a tale of what could have been. Mirabai not only reached that precipice, but breached it.
- Abhinav Bindra, Shooting: India's First Individual Olympic Gold
Bindra's achievement is monumental, but shooting is a sport of mental precision. Weightlifting is a brutal combination of raw physical power, extreme athletic mobility, and mental fortitude.
- Neeraj Chopra, Athletics: Olympic Gold & World Championship Gold
Chopra is arguably her closest rival for the title. However, Mirabai's ability to bounce back from the absolute rock bottom of 2016 to reach successive global podiums highlights a unique psychological resilience.
- PV Sindhu, Badminton: Two Olympic Medals, World Gold
Sindhu boasts immense big-tournament pedigree, but weightlifting carries an unforgiving physical finality. One slip-up in a matter of seconds can end a career, making Mirabai's margin for error practically zero.
- PT Usha, Athletics: Historic 4th Place At Los Angeles Olympics 1984
"The Payyoli Express" single-handedly put Indian women's track and field on the global map, dominating Asia for over a decade. However, her heartbreaking miss of an Olympic Bronze by 1/100th of a second remains a tale of what could have been. Mirabai took that narrative a step further.
The Verdict: The Case For The Greatest
Is Saikhom Mirabai Chanu India's greatest sportsperson?
If greatness is defined by the sheer global competitiveness of the sport, the physical adversity overcome, the grace shown in both agonising defeat and historic triumph, and the ability to single-handedly carry the hopes of over a billion people on a 4x4 wooden platform -- then yes, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has earned every right to be called India's Greatest Of All Time.
She did not just lift barbells; she lifted the spirit of an entire nation.