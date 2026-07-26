Aditya Pratap Yadav Highlights, Commonwealth Games: Uganda's Nuhu Batte Knocks Out Indian Boxer

Commonwealth Games 2026 Highlights: Aditya Pratap Yadav got knocked out after a defeat from Nuhu Batte. Catch updates from Aditya Pratap Yadav's men's 65kg boxing round of 16 on Sunday, July 26, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland as it happened

Aditya Pratap Yadav' will be in action in men's 65kg boxing round of 16 at Commonwealth Games 2026.

Aditya Pratap Yadav' will be in action in men's 65kg boxing round of 16 at Commonwealth Games 2026. BFI_official/X

Aditya Pratap Yadav was knocked out of the tournament after suffering a hard-fought split decision defeat to Uganda's Nuhu Batte. India's debutant had delivered an aggressive performance in his men's 65kg Round of 16 clash, comfortably sweeping the first round 5-0 with sharp, powerful combinations. However, Batte engineered a stunning tactical turnaround in the second round, utilizing his speed to slip inside and punishing the Indian Army man with fierce body blows. A relentless flurry to the head sent Yadav reeling, culminating in a critical standing eight count just before the bell to snatch the frame 3-2. Carrying that immense momentum into a high-octane decider, the Ugandan outboxed Yadav through sheer volume in a frantic final-bell exchange, securing the victory.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jul 2026, 12:31:21 am IST Aditya Pratap Yadav Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings! Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's star boxer Aditya Pratap Yadav takes centre stage in the men's 65kg round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.

27 Jul 2026, 12:46:26 am IST Aditya Pratap Yadav Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Both Boxers In Ring India's debutant Aditya Pratap Yadav stalked purposefully into the ring, radiating focus and intent. However, his entrance was quickly matched in flair by Uganda's Nuhu Batte, who bounded into the canvas with a lively little jig while his cheering contingent roared him on from the sidelines.

27 Jul 2026, 12:51:26 am IST Aditya Pratap Yadav Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Aditya Sweeps Round One Aditya Pratap Yadav Takes Dominant 5-0 Lead in Round 1 Against Batte Fighting out of the red corner, debutant Aditya Pratap Yadav made an explosive start, piercing Nuhu Batte's defense with a series of powerful combinations. While the Ugandan boxer managed to dance into range and fire back with a couple of hard jabs in a high-octane, all-out attacking round, it was Yadav who landed the more impactful blows. The judges rewarded the Indian pugilist's precision, sweeping the opening round 5-0 in his favor.

27 Jul 2026, 12:56:41 am IST Aditya Pratap Yadav Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Batte Takes Round Two Batte Fights Back with Standing Eight Count to Take Round 2 Nuhu Batte turned the momentum around by using his speed to slip inside Aditya Pratap Yadav's powerful punches. After softening the Indian Army man up with punishing body blows, the Ugandan unleashed a fierce assault to the face that had Aditya reeling, culminating in a standing eight count just as the bell sounded. The late surge earned Batte the second round by a narrow 3-2 split decision.