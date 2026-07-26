Aditya Pratap Yadav Highlights, Commonwealth Games: Uganda's Nuhu Batte Knocks Out Indian Boxer

Aditya Pratap Yadav Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's star boxer Aditya Pratap Yadav takes centre stage in the men's 65kg round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.
Aditya Pratap Yadav Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Both Boxers In Ring
India's debutant Aditya Pratap Yadav stalked purposefully into the ring, radiating focus and intent. However, his entrance was quickly matched in flair by Uganda's Nuhu Batte, who bounded into the canvas with a lively little jig while his cheering contingent roared him on from the sidelines.
Aditya Pratap Yadav Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Aditya Sweeps Round One
Aditya Pratap Yadav Takes Dominant 5-0 Lead in Round 1 Against Batte
Fighting out of the red corner, debutant Aditya Pratap Yadav made an explosive start, piercing Nuhu Batte's defense with a series of powerful combinations.
While the Ugandan boxer managed to dance into range and fire back with a couple of hard jabs in a high-octane, all-out attacking round, it was Yadav who landed the more impactful blows. The judges rewarded the Indian pugilist's precision, sweeping the opening round 5-0 in his favor.
Aditya Pratap Yadav Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Batte Takes Round Two
Batte Fights Back with Standing Eight Count to Take Round 2
Nuhu Batte turned the momentum around by using his speed to slip inside Aditya Pratap Yadav's powerful punches.
After softening the Indian Army man up with punishing body blows, the Ugandan unleashed a fierce assault to the face that had Aditya reeling, culminating in a standing eight count just as the bell sounded. The late surge earned Batte the second round by a narrow 3-2 split decision.
Aditya Pratap Yadav Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Batte Completes Comeback Victory
Carrying the massive momentum from his second-round standing eight count, Nuhu Batte came out all guns blazing in the final frame, overwhelming debutant Aditya Pratap Yadav.
While both boxers traded heavy blows right up to the final bell, the Ugandan shaded the contest with his relentless volume and punishing body work. The judges awarded Batte the decisive third round by a split decision, completing a brilliant tactical turnaround after his first-round struggles to knock the Indian Army man out of the tournament.