Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Highlights, Commonwealth Games: Indian Boxer Unanimously Defeats Pakistani Opponent

Commonwealth Games 2026 Highlights: Jadumani Mandengbam defeats Sumamam Rehman comfortably 5-0. Catch updates from Jadumani Singh's men's 55kg boxing round of 16 on Sunday, July 26, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland

Jadumani Singh delivered a masterclass in skill, speed, and supreme confidence to defeat Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the men's 55 kg boxing Round of 16 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Facing a towering opponent with a significant reach advantage, the agile Manipuri boxer utilized brilliant footwork to dance in and out of the Pakistani army man's long levers. After a razor-thin, highly contested opening round that went 3-2 in favor of the Indian, Singh turned up the heat in the second. He unleashed a flurry of quick combinations before landing a massive punch to the face, leaving Rehman's wild charges futile. Displaying ultimate swagger—even briefly dropping his guard to invite a punch—Singh backed up his flair with pure dominance to secure a comprehensive victory and advance deeper into the tournament. Get Jadumani Singh vs Sumama Rehman live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2026, 10:53:10 pm IST Jadumani Singh Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings! Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's star boxer Jadumani Singh takes centre stage in the men's 50kg Round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.

26 Jul 2026, 11:09:14 pm IST Jadumani Singh Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Preeti Wins! World No. 3 Preeti Pawar kicked off her campaign in style, securing a commanding second-round referee-stopped-contest (RSC) victory over Malawi’s Deborah Mtenje in the women’s 54kg Round of 16. Though she took a brief moment to find her range in the opening exchanges, Pawar quickly asserted her dominance, landing the cleaner shots to sweep the first round unanimously with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in her favor. She wasted no time in the second round, catching Mtenje with a sharp, clean left hand to the cheek that prompted the referee to step in and halt the bout, sealing a swift and impressive progression to the next round.

26 Jul 2026, 11:23:25 pm IST Jadumani Singh Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: India Out Of Women's Pairs India’s campaign in the women’s pairs came to a dramatic and heartbreaking end following a tense tiebreak defeat to England. Trailing in the tight encounter, Pinki delivered a brilliant final bowl to position India right beside the jack and spark hopes of a comeback. However, England’s Sian Honnor responded with a moment of sheer brilliance, executing a sensational last bowl that kissed Pinki’s effort to edge inches forward and secure the decisive shot.

26 Jul 2026, 11:47:29 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Both Boxers Enter Ring The match is about to get underway with both Jadumani Mandengbam and Sumama Rehman inside the ring.

26 Jul 2026, 11:48:21 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: India And Pakistan Have Boxing History The boxing rivalry between India and Pakistan spans decades, originating on international stages such as the Olympic Games, where India's Babu Lall defeated Pakistan's Allan Monteiro at the 1948 London Olympics to secure India's first-ever Olympic boxing victory. Over the years, encounters between pugilists from both nations have consistently delivered high-intensity drama across major multi-sport events like the Asian Games and the South Asian Games—most notably highlighted by bouts such as Suranjoy Singh’s victory over Muhammad Waseem in the 2010 flyweight final. Pitting neighboring nations with deep athletic pride against one another, these matchups carry immense prestige and add a fiercely competitive edge whenever boxers from the two countries square off in the ring.

26 Jul 2026, 11:52:17 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Jadumani Takes Round One The high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan sees Sumama Rehman utilizing his significant height and reach advantage, but Jadumani Singh’s superior footwork is keeping him in control as he dances in and out of the taller boxer's long levers. It was a fiercely contested opening round with both pugilists trading heavy blows, leaving nothing to separate them. Ultimately, the judges narrowly favored the agile Manipuri, awarding Round 1 to Jadumani 3-2 in a razor-thin decision.

26 Jul 2026, 11:59:08 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Jadumani Dominates Round Two Jadumani Singh turned up the heat in the second round, unleashing a flurry of quick combinations around Sumama Rehman before connecting with a massive, clean punch straight to the face. While the towering Pakistani boxer tried to mount a comeback, his wild charges proved futile as the agile Manipuri effortlessly danced out of harm's way. The judges rewarded the Indian's masterclass with a unanimous 5-0 score in the second round, putting him firmly in the driver's seat.