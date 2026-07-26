Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Highlights, Commonwealth Games: Indian Boxer Unanimously Defeats Pakistani Opponent

Jadumani Singh Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's star boxer Jadumani Singh takes centre stage in the men's 50kg Round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.
Jadumani Singh Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Preeti Wins!
World No. 3 Preeti Pawar kicked off her campaign in style, securing a commanding second-round referee-stopped-contest (RSC) victory over Malawi’s Deborah Mtenje in the women’s 54kg Round of 16.
Though she took a brief moment to find her range in the opening exchanges, Pawar quickly asserted her dominance, landing the cleaner shots to sweep the first round unanimously with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in her favor. She wasted no time in the second round, catching Mtenje with a sharp, clean left hand to the cheek that prompted the referee to step in and halt the bout, sealing a swift and impressive progression to the next round.
Jadumani Singh Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: India Out Of Women's Pairs
India’s campaign in the women’s pairs came to a dramatic and heartbreaking end following a tense tiebreak defeat to England.
Trailing in the tight encounter, Pinki delivered a brilliant final bowl to position India right beside the jack and spark hopes of a comeback. However, England’s Sian Honnor responded with a moment of sheer brilliance, executing a sensational last bowl that kissed Pinki’s effort to edge inches forward and secure the decisive shot.
Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Both Boxers Enter Ring
The match is about to get underway with both Jadumani Mandengbam and Sumama Rehman inside the ring.
Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: India And Pakistan Have Boxing History
The boxing rivalry between India and Pakistan spans decades, originating on international stages such as the Olympic Games, where India's Babu Lall defeated Pakistan's Allan Monteiro at the 1948 London Olympics to secure India's first-ever Olympic boxing victory. Over the years, encounters between pugilists from both nations have consistently delivered high-intensity drama across major multi-sport events like the Asian Games and the South Asian Games—most notably highlighted by bouts such as Suranjoy Singh’s victory over Muhammad Waseem in the 2010 flyweight final. Pitting neighboring nations with deep athletic pride against one another, these matchups carry immense prestige and add a fiercely competitive edge whenever boxers from the two countries square off in the ring.
Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Jadumani Takes Round One
The high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan sees Sumama Rehman utilizing his significant height and reach advantage, but Jadumani Singh’s superior footwork is keeping him in control as he dances in and out of the taller boxer's long levers.
It was a fiercely contested opening round with both pugilists trading heavy blows, leaving nothing to separate them. Ultimately, the judges narrowly favored the agile Manipuri, awarding Round 1 to Jadumani 3-2 in a razor-thin decision.
Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Jadumani Dominates Round Two
Jadumani Singh turned up the heat in the second round, unleashing a flurry of quick combinations around Sumama Rehman before connecting with a massive, clean punch straight to the face.
While the towering Pakistani boxer tried to mount a comeback, his wild charges proved futile as the agile Manipuri effortlessly danced out of harm's way. The judges rewarded the Indian's masterclass with a unanimous 5-0 score in the second round, putting him firmly in the driver's seat.
Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Jadumani Wins Dominantly
Jadumani Singh put on a masterclass of skill and supreme confidence, dropping his guard at one point to invite a punch in a display of ultimate swagger. The young Manipuri boxer easily backed up the talk with another dominant round, cruising to a comprehensive 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Pakistan's Sumama Rehman.
The brilliant performance highlights why Singh is regarded as one of India's most promising boxing talents as he moves deeper into the tournament.