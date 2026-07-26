Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Action Underway

Welcome to our live coverage of Raja Muthupandi's men's 65kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 from the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. After overcoming a serious elbow injury and missing out on the Birmingham Games, the lifter from Tamil Nadu has worked hard to reach his best form. Over the past year, Muthupandi has shown he is a top medal contender. He won the silver medal at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships with a total of 296kg. He also finished ninth at the World Championships in Norway, setting a personal best of 299kg. Recently, he won the senior national title with an even stronger total of 302kg. Muthupandi is especially strong in the clean and jerk. How well he performs in the snatch will decide if he can win the top spot. As the final Indian weightlifter to compete in Glasgow, his skill and determination make him a great choice for gold. Stay tuned for live updates, results and all the key moments from the medal events.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2026, 11:41:28 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Underway The high-octane action in Glasgow shows no signs of slowing down, with more thrilling contests lined up. Indian weightlifter Raja Muthupandi is gearing up for his much-anticipated campaign, though he will have to wait a little longer before taking the stage. Signaling his intent as a major heavyweight contender, his opening attempt in the snatch is set at a formidable 125kg—the second heaviest starting weight listed in the field.

26 Jul 2026, 11:22:49 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: India Out Of Women's Pairs India’s campaign in the women’s pairs came to a dramatic and heartbreaking end following a tense tiebreak defeat to England. Trailing in the tight encounter, Pinki delivered a brilliant final bowl to position India right beside the jack and spark hopes of a comeback. However, England’s Sian Honnor responded with a moment of sheer brilliance, executing a sensational last bowl that kissed Pinki’s effort to edge inches forward and secure the decisive shot. The narrow miss seals a thrilling win for England, eliminating the Indian pair from the competition.

26 Jul 2026, 11:02:56 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Preeti Pawar Starts Strong World No. 3 Preeti Pawar kicked off her campaign in style, securing a commanding second-round referee-stopped-contest (RSC) victory over Malawi’s Deborah Mtenje in the women’s 54kg Round of 16. Though she took a brief moment to find her range in the opening exchanges, Pawar quickly asserted her dominance, landing the cleaner shots to sweep the first round unanimously with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in her favor. She wasted no time in the second round, catching Mtenje with a sharp, clean left hand to the cheek that prompted the referee to step in and halt the bout, sealing a swift and impressive progression to the next round.

26 Jul 2026, 10:37:13 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Recent Form Raja Muthupandi heads into the Commonwealth Games 2026 in career-defining form following a stellar run of international and domestic performances. Except for the silver medal at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad with a 296kg total, he also secured an impressive ninth-place finish at the World Championships in Forde, Norway, where he set a new personal best of 299kg. He further cemented his dominance on the domestic front by capturing the senior national title with a formidable 302kg total.

26 Jul 2026, 10:11:48 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Lifter Coming Out Of Commonwealth Championships Success Raja Muthupandi secured the silver medal in the men's 65kg final at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships with a combined total of 296kg, consisting of 128kg in the snatch and 168kg in the clean and jerk. Although he put up a strong performance, he missed out on the gold medal by just a single kilogram to Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin.

26 Jul 2026, 09:43:22 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Four Years Since The Injury Raja Muthupandi overcame a career-threatening right elbow ligament tear sustained at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships, which required surgery, a long rehabilitation, and caused him to narrowly miss selection for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Having fully recovered from those setbacks, the Tamil Nadu weightlifter has returned to peak form, capturing the senior national title and arriving as a strong medal contender.

26 Jul 2026, 09:16:50 pm IST Raja Muthupandi Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Results So Far On Day 4 Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu delivered a stellar performance to claim the gold medal in the women’s 48kg final, while teammate Rishikanta Singh secured a hard-fought silver in the men’s 60kg final. Swimming: The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, and Dhakshan Shashikumar finished third in their heats for the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, successfully advancing to the final. Gymnastics: Tapan Mohanty put up a commendable effort to finish 15th overall in a competitive men’s all-around artistic gymnastics final. Bowls: It was a challenging outing on the greens as Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh narrowly dropped a tight 0-3 tiebreak against Namibia in women’s pairs sectional play, while Putul Sonowal fell short against Malta's Shaun James Parnis in the men’s singles.