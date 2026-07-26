Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Indian Weightlifting Star Eyes Gold At CWG 2026

Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Weightlifting Final Countdown Begins
The wait is almost over! The women's 48kg weightlifting final is about to begin at the SEC Armadillo, and all eyes are on the platform. India's Mirabai Chanu has already started her preparations, with the star lifter spotted going through her warm-up stretches backstage ahead of what promises to be a thrilling medal event.
Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Streaming Info
Commonwealth Games 2026 live streaming will be available on Sony LIV, while fans in India can watch the action live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD channels.
The Games will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi and its HD channel, with Sony Sports Ten 4 providing coverage in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. DD Sports will also air the event live through DD Free Dish.
Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu takes centre stage in the women's 48kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.