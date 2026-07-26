Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Indian Weightlifting Star Eyes Gold At CWG 2026

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Catch live updates from Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's women's 48kg weightlifting final (medal event) on Sunday, July 26, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland

Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026 Womens 48kg Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Indian Weightlifting Star Eyes Gold At CWG 2026 X | Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Welcome to our live coverage of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's women's 48kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 from the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. India's biggest medal hope takes centre stage as the Olympic silver medallist chases a third straight Commonwealth Games gold after her triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. Having returned to top form after an injury setback, the Manipuri star begins India's weightlifting campaign with the nation hoping she can add another gold to her glittering career and boost India's position in the medal standings. Stay tuned for live updates, results and all the key moments from the medal event.
LIVE UPDATES

Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Weightlifting Final Countdown Begins

The wait is almost over! The women's 48kg weightlifting final is about to begin at the SEC Armadillo, and all eyes are on the platform. India's Mirabai Chanu has already started her preparations, with the star lifter spotted going through her warm-up stretches backstage ahead of what promises to be a thrilling medal event.

Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Streaming Info

Commonwealth Games 2026 live streaming will be available on Sony LIV, while fans in India can watch the action live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD channels.

The Games will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi and its HD channel, with Sony Sports Ten 4 providing coverage in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. DD Sports will also air the event live through DD Free Dish.

Mirabai Chanu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!

Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu takes centre stage in the women's 48kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.

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