Suarez Holds Up Berterame Shirt In Emotional Tribute; Inter Miami Coach Gives Injury Update

Inter Miami forward German Berterame is conscious and recovering in a Montreal hospital following a terrifying head collision during their Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 match against CF Montreal at Saputo Stadium.
The 27-year-old Argentine striker fell unconscious after an aerial challenge in the 70th minute with Montreal defender Efrain Morales. The critical nature of the impact caused immediate distress on the pitch, prompting players from both sides to wave frantically for medical staff before Berterame was rushed away in an ambulance.
Following the match, manager Guillermo Hoyos provided a positive update, stating: "He’s recovering right now; he's fine, conscious."
"His family is aware of everything. They're calm. The most important thing is that he’s OK, and right now he is OK."
Hoyos detailed the severity of the incident, noting they were "alarmed at first because the blow was very strong. On the play, it's obvious there was an elbow, which is why a penalty was awarded; he fell like dead weight."
"I think he might have already been unconscious given the severity of the impact. He took that elbow and hit the ground hard. It was a moment of great desperation and deep sadness, because it went beyond football, and all that. It’s about human life, that’s what matters most. So, we just hope everything turns out well."
The 70th-minute collision incident led to a penalty, which Luis Suarez converted to secure a 1-0 win for Inter Miami. In a gesture of solidarity, the team celebrated by holding up Berterame's jersey.
This crucial away victory, also with midfielder Casemiro making his MLS debut, marks the Herons' sixth straight win. They are second in the Eastern Conference, just two points behind Nashville.
Captain Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup final run, continued to skip the league outings.
CF Montreal, meanwhile, continue to struggle. They are winless in their last six matches.