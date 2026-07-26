Suarez Holds Up Berterame Shirt In Emotional Tribute; Inter Miami Coach Gives Injury Update

Paramedics tend to Inter Miami's German Berterame after he collided with CF Montreal's Efrain Morales during their MLS match in Montreal on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Photo: (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Paramedics tend to Inter Miami's German Berterame after he collided with CF Montreal's Efrain Morales during their MLS match in Montreal on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Photo: (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)