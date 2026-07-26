IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Departs Cheaply As Blessing Muzarabani Draws First Blood

India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I: IND 58/1 (5.4)
Ishan Kishan hammers Brad Evans straight down the ground. Evans misses his yorker and serves up a full delivery, allowing Kishan to get underneath it and muscle the drive over the bowler's head for a commanding boundary.
IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: WICKET
Abhishek Sharma departs early as Blessing Muzarabani strikes again. The Zimbabwe pacer dismisses the left-hander for the third time in the series, with Abhishek managing just 2 off 4 balls.
Looking to free his arms with an aggressive shot over cover, he only manages a thick edge, and wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani completes a comfortable catch. India lose their first wicket at the start of the innings.
IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: Game On!
We are underway in Harare! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma walk out to open the innings for India after Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes strike, while Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza opens the bowling.
IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma
IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
India have won the toss and have opted to bat.
IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: Greetings!
Good afternoon, and welcome back to our live coverage of India vs Zimbabwe. Stay tuned for live updates, scores, key moments, and all the action from the third and final T20I as it unfolds from the Harare Sports Club.