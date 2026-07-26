IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Departs Cheaply As Blessing Muzarabani Draws First Blood

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I: Catch the ball-by-ball updates from the third T20 International between Shreyas Iyer's India and Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe on Sunday, July 26, at the Harare Sports Club

Welcome to our live blog for the third T20 International between Shreyas Iyer's India and Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 26. India have already sealed the series with two emphatic victories and will now be aiming to complete a 3-0 whitewash. Shreyas Iyer's men have looked dominant in all departments, including Saturday's 90-run win after posting 219/5. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be desperate to end the series on a positive note after failing to build on the promise they showed against Bangladesh before India's arrival. Captain Sikandar Raza has taken responsibility for the team's batting struggles, with the hosts unable to stitch together meaningful partnerships despite showing occasional flashes of quality. India could ring in a few changes for the dead rubber, with Prabhsimran Singh in line for an international debut after fast bowlers Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur earned their maiden caps earlier in the series. Prince Yadav, however, is unlikely to feature after suffering a hamstring injury during the second T20I.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2026, 04:57:35 pm IST India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I: IND 58/1 (5.4) Ishan Kishan hammers Brad Evans straight down the ground. Evans misses his yorker and serves up a full delivery, allowing Kishan to get underneath it and muscle the drive over the bowler's head for a commanding boundary.

26 Jul 2026, 04:40:24 pm IST IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: WICKET Abhishek Sharma departs early as Blessing Muzarabani strikes again. The Zimbabwe pacer dismisses the left-hander for the third time in the series, with Abhishek managing just 2 off 4 balls. Looking to free his arms with an aggressive shot over cover, he only manages a thick edge, and wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani completes a comfortable catch. India lose their first wicket at the start of the innings.

26 Jul 2026, 04:39:43 pm IST IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: Game On! We are underway in Harare! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma walk out to open the innings for India after Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes strike, while Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza opens the bowling.

26 Jul 2026, 04:11:54 pm IST IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

26 Jul 2026, 04:11:54 pm IST IND Vs ZIM Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update India have won the toss and have opted to bat.